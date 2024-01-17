Controversial Alabama coach Nate Oats found himself in hot water once again due to his actions in the Crimson Tide's 93-75 win against the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday.

Alabama guard Aaron Estrada and Missouri's Aidan Shaw were having a confrontation when Oats intervened, pushing the Tigers forward away from his bench.

Oats revealed during his postgame news conference that he had apologized to both Shaw and Tigers coach Dennis Gates for the incident.

"I have all the respect in the world for the job [Gates has] done as an assistant and head coach," Oats said. "No disrespect to him or his program. I apologized to both Coach Gates and Aidan Shaw. Aidan seems like a great kid. It's an unfortunate situation, but I apologized to both of them."

While Dennis Gates acknowledged the apology from Oats during his postgame news conference, he wasn't fully accepting of the lack of consequences for the push.

"Nate apologized after the game," Gates said. "But I just posed the question: If that was players in a huddle with a hand on an opponent, what would take place? It would be an automatic technical foul, right?

"I thought I saw two referees in the huddle. It wasn't a technical foul. But that's the question I would pose. If it was players making hand contact, what would take place?"

The push was met with the wrath of the college basketball fraternity, who could not countenance an opposing coach shoving a player and getting away with it.

"Nate Oats is a clown," a fan posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nate Oats has a controversial past

Early last year, Alabama Crimson Tide player Darius Miles was reportedly involved in capital murder and was dismissed from the institution. It was later on revealed that promising freshman Brandon Miller supplied the gun that was used in the crime.

The controversial Nate Oats found himself in hot water last year due to his comments regarding Miller's involvement in the case, and he was branded as being out of touch with reality.

"We knew about that. Can’t control everything everybody does outside of practice," Nate Oats said. "Nobody knew that was going to happen. ... Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time."

Oats was also criticized for his comments after a video of a pregame pat-down introduction of Brandon Miller emerged with the allegations of supplying the gun still hanging over him.

"Before I get started on the game, it was brought to my attention after the game about our pregame introductions," Oats said. "I think that's something that's been going on all year. I don't really know. I don't watch our introductions."

Expand Tweet

Nate Oats was widely criticized on social media, and despite Tuesday's push, he's no stranger to controversy.