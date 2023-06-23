Brandon Miller scandal investigation: Controversy around NBA Draft 2023's 2nd pick explored

The Charlotte Hornets selected Brandon Miller second overall in the 2023 NBA draft. Miller, who has been compared to the LA Clippers' Paul George in terms of potential, fits in perfectly with LaMelo Ball in Charlotte.

However, there was controversy surrounding Miller before the draft. The Alabama product was found to have allegedly provided the gun that was used in a murder inside the campus.

One of the culprits was teammate Darius Miles, who texted him and asked for a gun on the night of the shooting. Miles allegedly left the gun on Miller's vehicle and asked the top prospect to bring it to him the night of the shooting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the end, Brandon Miller did not face any charges and was cleared to play for Alabama for the rest of the season. Miller's testimony during the investigation matched the authorities' findings, while Darius Miles and the other suspect Michael Davis were lying.

Despite not being charged with anything related to the shooting, some people thought that Miller's involvement was a red flag ahead of the NBA draft. However, the 20-year-old forward was still selected second overall by the Charlotte Hornets. He told reporters during the Draft Combine that the incident taught him to be more aware of his surroundings.

"The message I've presented to them is just it's all a lesson learned," Miller said. "You always have to be aware of your surroundings and know what you're surrounded by. I feel like the night could've changed my career in less than a heartbeat. So always be aware of your surroundings."

Also Read: "We played the entire season to get ready for one team" - Chris Paul says Rockets only cared about beating Warriors in 2018

Brandon Miller fits with the Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller during his time with Alabama.

The Charlotte Hornets had the choice between Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller for the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Henderson is the better prospect, while Miller is the better fit in Charlotte.

Henderson plays the same position as the Hornets star player LaMelo Ball. So it made sense for Charlotte to select Miller because of his fit with the team. He can be the second option on offense due to his athleticism and length.

Miller can shoot over smaller defenders, while he can take bigger defenders off the dribble. He even has above-average handles and can score from mid-range. He's not a great 3-point shooter, but he can certainly improve it.

Also Read: What are Tyus Jones' contract details with Washington Wizards? Taking closer look at salary, endorsements and more

Poll : 0 votes