Alabama HC Nate Oats talks about hiring “three guys out of the NBA” for upcoming 2024 season 

A two-time MAC coach of the year winner, Nate Oats has rejuvenated the Alabama Crimson Tide, transforming them into a powerhouse in college basketball. Oats guided Alabama to two SEC tournament trophies and the program's first NCAA Final Four appearance in 2024.

Despite several departures, Nate orchestrated a masterclass in roster reconstruction, recruiting many new talents. With a revamped roster, the Crimson Tide is poised for another dominating season.

Speaking with an NCAA analyst Andy Katz on the March Madness YouTube channel, Oats mentioned that Alabama will add an NBA recruit as the assistant coach.

"I hired NBA guys. I'm gonna have three guys that I hired out of the NBA on staff this coming year," Oats said. "Charlie Henry came out of the NBA, and when we got here we put an NBA system in. Coach Pannone's done a great job."

This will be the third NBA hire during Nate Oats' tenure at the university, alongside Charlie Henry and Ryan Pannone. Moreover, he talked about the team's upcoming season, how the roster is shaping up and the obstacles they would face.

Oats and his team have established a strong foundation for long-term success by bringing in players who share their vision and fostering a culture of loyalty and dedication. He also expressed confidence in Alabama's ability to compete for the NCAA championships in the upcoming season.

"I think we've got roster that we're gonna compete for a national championship this year."

Nate Oats' Alabama's recruiting strategy and player development

HC Nate Oats talks with guard Mark Sears during a NCAA Final Four game

Central to Alabama's rise has been their recruitment strategy, spearheaded by assistant coach Preston Murphy. The coaching team's ability to persuade players to stick around and grow in the program shows a lot about the positive environment they have created.

During the offseason, amidst the challenge of dealing with seven departures, coach Nate Oats did a great job building a team by filling the holes.

"We lost Rylan Griffen, and he was good for us," Oats mentioned.

Overall, six players exited the program through the transfer portal, while starting shooting guard Aaron Estrada used up his last year of eligibility. However, Oats didn't let the team fall apart; instead, he acted quickly to add new players.

Key additions to the roster include Rutgers transfer Cliff Omoruyi, Pepperdine's Houston Mallette, and South Florida transfer Chris Youngblood. Each player was carefully selected to address specific needs in the team, underlining versatility and skill sets that align with Alabama's playing style.

Furthermore, Oats has boosted the depth of the point guard position by bringing in Aden Holloway from Auburn and recruiting 18-year-old rising star Labaron Philon.