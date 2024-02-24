Alabama vs Kentucky basketball injury report, February 24: Latest on Latrell Wrightsell Jr, Tre Mitchell and more 

The 13th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and the 17th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats are in an interesting SEC matchup but both programs have some players on the injury report.

It will be interesting to see if these players are going to be able to play today. Let's take a closer look at the injury report and discuss the availability of some key contributors.

Alabama vs Kentucky basketball injury report, February 24

Latrell Wrightsell Jr, Alabama Crimson Tide

Senior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is officially listed as questionable in this game with a head injury.

He missed the last game against the Florida Gators but we do not know much for today's game as of this writing. Coach Nate Oats did not provide much of an update after meeting with the media on Friday about Wrightsell's availability.

"We'll see how today goes and see what happens for tomorrow." h/t Tuscaloosa News

Wrightsell Jr has been one of their best shooters, as he has a 42.4/44.5/1003.0 shooting split over the course of 25 games. He is averaging 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Tre Mitchell, Kentucky Wildcats

Senior forward Tre Mitchell is listed as questionable for today's action against the Kentucky Wildcats with a shoulder injury. He has played just two games in the month of February due to the injury.

Mitchell's stepfather, Tony Bergeron, went on WPBK-FM on Thursday and discussed the pain that Mitchell is dealing with.

"He battled through the back pain for a whie, and both his mother and I told him he had to shut it down. He was not listening. Finally, it got to the point that I had to tell Tre he was not doing anything to help the team. I thought he came back a little too early (against Ole Miss), got hit, and sprained that shoulder like it was a football injury. The problem now is that it is ridiculously painful." h/t A Sea of Blue

Mitchell has played in 22 games and is averaging 12.0 points, 0.8 steals, 1.1 blocks, 3.1 assists and 7.5 rebounds in 33.1 minutes on the court. He has also been a good player shooting the basketball, as he is connecting on 49.7% of his shots, including 33.3% of his threes.

Alabama vs Kentucky basketball starting lineups

Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide love to play at a great pace and want to continue pushing the floor. They have a traditional college basketball three-guard lineup that is expected to be the same as the previous game. Below is today's projected lineup.

Guard Aaron Estrada

Guard Rylan Griffen

Guard Mark Sears

Forward Grant Nelson

Forward Jarin Stevenson

Kentucky Wildcats

The Kentucky Wildcats like to have some spacing throughout their starting lineup as they play more small ball. With the program having four guards in their starting lineup, it makes it difficult to match up against them as they stretch the floor. Below is the projected lineup for today's game.

Guard Antonio Reeves

Guard D.J. Wagner

Guard Justin Edwards

Guard Adou Thiero

Forward Ugonna Onyenso

