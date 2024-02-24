Duke vs Wake Forest basketball injury report, February 24: Latest on Damari Monsanto and starting lineups explored 

The eighth-ranked Duke Blue Devils are on the road to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons but the injury report is going to be interesting for today's action.

With injuries on both sides, there are going to be some interesting moves both coaches are going to need to make in order to ensure a victory. Let's take a closer look at the injury report and discuss what players are available.

Duke vs Wake Forest basketball injury report, February 24

Mark Mitchell, Duke Blue Devils

Starting forward for the Duke Blue Devils, sophomore Mark Mitchell, suffered a sprained knee last month. However, it appears like he is at 100 percent, as it has not really affected his play on the court after a few games out.

He has been a vital player for the Blue Devils as he is averaging 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.7 steals in 29.3 minutes. He's been a good shooter with a 55.1/23.5/67.7 shooting split thus far.

Also Read: Best college prop bets for Houston vs Baylor, Feb. 24 | Ja'Kobe Walter, L.J. Cryer and more

Damari Monsanto, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Senior guard Damari Monsanto has been dealing with a knee injury that kept him out for most of the regular season.

He suffered a torn patella tendon in his left knee last season with the NC State Wolfpack and got back on the court a month ago in-game action. Monsanto has been getting his footing with his new team as he has played in nine games with the Demon Deacons.

He is struggling with his shot as he is shooting 34.8% overall, but is 35.6% from 3-point land and has not missed a free-throw. Monsanto is playing 14.0 minutes per game and averaging 5.9 points, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.3 blocks and 2.6 rebounds.

Duke vs Wake Forest basketball Starting Lineups

Duke Blue Devils

The Duke Blue Devils have a lot of incredible talent and their starting lineup has been dominating. The Blue Devils have a center in their lineup with three guards and a forward. Let's take a deeper dive into the projected starting lineup.

Guard Jeremy Roach

Guard Jared McCain

Guard Caleb Foster

Forward Mark Mitchell

Center Kyle Filipowski

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have a more traditional college basketball lineup with a three-guard, two-forward lineup. With no injuries to their starting five, this is the expected starting lineup for today's game.

Guard Hunter Sallis

Guard Cameron Hidreth

Guard Kevin Milller

Forward Andrew Carr

Forward Efton Reid III

Also Read: Houston vs Baylor injury report, February 24: Latest on Langston Love, Yanis Ndjonga and more