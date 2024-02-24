Houston vs Baylor injury report, February 24: Latest on Langston Love, Yanis Ndjonga and more

The second-ranked Houston Cougars will face off against the 11th-ranked Baylor Bears on Saturday in college basketball action. Let's take a look at today's injury report and see the latest status for both the Cougars and the Bears.

Houston vs Baylor injury report, February 24

Langston Love, Baylor

Sophomore guard Langston Love is officially questionable for today's game with a knee injury that has sidelined him for a few weeks. However, he was able to return to the court on Tuesday against the BYU Cougars, playing 14 minutes so there is an increased likelihood of him playing.

Love has appeared in 23 of the team's 26 games this season, averaging 25.0 minutes. His shooting percentages have been great, with 46.1% overall, 49.3% from the three-point line, and 79.1% from the charity stripe. Love averages 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.4 steals a game.

Yanis Ndjonga, Baylor

Junior forward Yanis Ndjonga is out for the season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL. Ndjonga suffered the injury before the season and is using this season as a medical redshirt.

Ndjonga has not appeared in a college basketball game throughout his career.

Houston vs Baylor Starting Lineups, February 24

Houston Cougars

The Houston Cougars are one of the most impressive teams in college basketball with the way they are built in fully on the defensive side of the floor. They play a traditional lineup in college basketball with three guards and two forwards. Below is the team's projected starting lineup for today's action.

Guard, L.J. Cryer

Guard Jamal Shead

Guard Emanuel Sharp

Forward J'Wan Roberts

Forward Ja'Vier Francis

Baylor Bears

The Baylor Bears are a strong team, and they are one of the few that start a center. If Langston Love can play, expect him to return to the starting lineup. Here is Baylor's expected lineup, provided Love plays; otherwise, replace him with Nunn.

Guard Langston Love

Guard Ray Dennis

Guard Ja'Kobe Walter

Forward Jalen Bridges

Center Yves Missi

