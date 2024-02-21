College football insider claims Big Ten and SEC expansion poaching top ACC teams to open gateway for 6 more to join Big 12

College football conference realignment stories continue to surface, with Big Ten and SEC expansions potentially adding to the intrigue.

College football insider Greg Swaim has posted the possibility of six more teams outside the Florida State Seminoles, Clemson Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels and Virginia Cavaliers to leave the ACC entirely.

That would give the Big 12 Conference the ability to continue its expansion for some other members of the ACC.

Swaim tweeted:

"If the #B1G and/or #SEC poach #FSU, #Clemson, #UNC and #Virginia (likely), the new #ACC media contract will become the lowest by far of the P4 and then we fully expect #NCState, #CardNation, #VaTech and either #Pitt, #GT and/or #TheU to jump to the #Big12, relegating the #ACC to G6 status."

While fans are going to focus on the top-four Atlantic Coast Conference programs, this is an opportunity for the Big 12 Conference to close the gap.

Adding some programs could continue to elevate the pedigree of Big 12 in college football.

What is the biggest conference realignment move we will see this college football offseason?

Conference realignment will not be as crazy as it was a year ago, with a significant portion of the Pac-12 changing conferences.

However, there are still some outstanding programs that could be on the move before the college football season kicks off at the end of August.

The most likely team to announce a move would be the Florida State Seminoles, as they are in a legal dispute with the Atlantic Coast Conference.

However, if they are able to get the grant of rights deal nullified, there's a chance that there are a lot of programs leaving the ACC and looking for a new conference to call home.

While the ACC is buzzing with teams potentially wanting out, be on the lookout for some Group of Five conferences to have movement.

With the Pac-12 having a new commissioner and guaranteeing a spot in the College Football Playoff, teams are going to be interested. There could be some Power Five conference schools wanting to leave to have a better shot at shining.

Think about a program like Northwestern, who does not have a lot going for it in football, to join the Pac-12 and have an automatic chance to compete for the national championship. That could be enticing for some schools this offseason.

