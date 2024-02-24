Best college prop bets for Houston vs. Baylor, Feb. 24 | Ja'Kobe Walter, L.J. Cryer and more

The second-ranked Houston Cougars and the 11th-ranked Baylor Bears are facing off this afternoon and there are a lot of interesting prop bets that can be made.

With two of the top programs in college basketball, let alone the Big 12 Conference, there is some action you can take on this game that seems to be a strong bet.

All odds provided are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook so depending on which sportsbook you use, the odds may differ.

Best college prop bets for Houston vs Baylor

#1: Ja'Kobe Walter Under 13.5 Points (-140)

This season, Baylor Bears freshman guard Ja'Kobe Walter has averaged 14.4 points per game. However, he has only scored 14 points twice in his previous eight games, so his chances are not looking good here. The Houston Cougars' defense is smothering, so any Baylor Bear's offensive production could be limited.

#2: L.J. Cryer Over 16.5 Points + Assists + Rebounds (-120)

Senior guard L.J. Cryer has showcased his ability to dominate, averaging 15.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Cryer could score over 14 points and that seems more than doable in this matchup.

#3: Jayden Nunn Under 1.5 Threes (-195)

Jayden Nunn, the junior guard for Baylor, has shot well from beyond the arc, connecting on 45.3% of his attempts. He is even more dominant at home, making more than 53 percent of his shots.

However, he has not been attempting too many shots from that range, as outside of the two games with nine attempts, he has been hovering around 3–4 tries from distance.

Houston's defense should focus on him at that range and not allow too many clean looks.