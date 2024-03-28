Alabama vs North Carolina injury report, March 28: Latest on Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Davin Cosby Jr and more

The 2024 March Madness resumes on Thursday with the Sweet 16 as the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the North Carolina Tar Heels at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Alabama is a four seed and beat Charleston in the first round before taking down Grand Canyon in the Round of 32. North Carolina, meanwhile, is a No. 1 seed and routed Wagner and Michigan State to advance to the Sweet 16

"We know that we're not going to be able to hold Carolina to 60 points," Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said, via ESPN. "It's not really who we are, and that's definitely not who they are. So we're going to have to get an offense that's clicking like the No. 1 offense in the country in order to have a chance to win this game."

Heading into the Sweet 16 matchup, Alabama is a five-point underdog against the Tar Heels. The winner of tonight's game will play the winner of Clemson vs. Arizona in the Elite Eight.

Alabama vs. North Carolina injury report

The North Carolina Tar Heels have no one on the injury report heading into their Sweet 16 matchup, while the Crimson Tide have two players dealing with injuries.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Alabama

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is considered a game-time decision for the Crimson Tide in the Sweet 16 due to a head injury.

"Latrell's being reevaluated by the medical staff every day," Oats said Wednesday, via ESPN. "I'm not sure if he'll be available or not. They'll let us know tomorrow."

Wrightsell Jr. was injured by an elbow to the head during the first half of the Crimson Tide's 72-61 win over Grand Canyon in the Round of 32. After the game, Oats was confident Wrightsell would play in the Sweet 16, but he's no longer sure.

However, teammates are more confident that the guard will play on Thursday evening.

"Latrell will be fine," senior Nick Pringle said. "I think we'll still have a great game plan, whether he plays or not, but I think he will definitely play."

Latrell Wrightsell is a senior and has been a key player for the Crimson Tide since transferring this season after three years at Cal State Fullerton.

In 30 games with the Crimson Tide this season, the guard is averaging 9.0 PPG, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

Davin Cosby Jr., Alabama

Davin Cosby Jr. is out indefinitely with a foot injury and won't be playing in the Sweet 16 matchup.

The freshman guard last suited up on March 9 against Arkansas when he played four minutes before suffering the injury.

Cosby has played in 22 games for the Crimson Tide this season, averaging 3.6 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

