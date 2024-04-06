Alabama vs UConn basketball injury report and prediction ahead of NCAA Tournament Final Four 2024 (April 6)

Alabama and UConn are set to square off in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night. A trip to the national title game is on the line as the No. 4-seeded Crimson Tide and the No. 1-seeded Huskies battle it out at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

This contest is scheduled to tipoff at 8:49 p.m. EST on TBS following the conclusion of the first Final Four game between Purdue and NC State. Here is the latest on the injuries for these teams and a look at what fans can expect from this matchup.

Also Read: Top 5 NC State men's basketball players of all time ft. David Thompson

Alabama vs. UConn basketball injuries

Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Alabama

Alabama senior guard Latrell Wrightsell is listed as probable for tonight's Final Four matchup with a head injury. It looks like Wrightsell will be able to suit up for the first time since he suffered the setback against Grand Canyon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Wrightsell has remained on the sidelines, unable to participate since leaving the Crimson Tide's game against GCU. His return to the hardwood will be a welcome sight for Alabama, and it couldn't come at a better time.

The Cal State Fullerton transfer played in 30 games this season for Alabama, starting in 12. He is averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists this season while shooting a career-high 44.7% from the field.

Davin Cosby Jr., Alabama

Freshman guard Davin Cosby Jr. is out indefinitely with a broken foot. After he sustained the injury, Alabama coach Nate Oats confirmed that Cosby would miss the remainder of the tournament.

"Davin broke his foot in practice earlier this week, so he's out, so we're not a hundred percent fully healthy," Oats said, according to BOL's Charlie Potter. "That's the one injury, and it was unfortunate. I think he stepped on somebody's foot. He continued to practice, but then when we got it X-rayed after practice, it's got a break in one of the bones, so he is out."

This was a tough loss for the backcourt depth of the Crimson Tide. Cosby came off the bench in 22 games for Alabama this season, averaging 3.6 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

Alabama vs. UConn basketball prediction

Both of these teams have fought extremely hard to get to this point in March Madness and are just two wins away from becoming national champions.

The defending champion UConn Huskies have repeatedly shown why they earned the top overall seed in the tournament this year. The Huskies have defeated every one of their opponents in the tournament by double-digits.

Sophomore center Donovan Clingan has elevated his game to another level, averaging 15.8 points per game. He recorded a double-double in two tournament matchups and has 14 total blocks in those four outings.

Senior guard Tristen Newton has also been a huge factor for UConn all season, and that has continued into March Madness. Newton is averaging 13.8 points per contest and recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists in the second round against Northwestern.

The Crimson Tide will attempt to knock UConn out of the 2024 NCAA Tournament and secure their spot in the national championship game. They have already knocked out one top seed, defeating North Carolina in the Sweet 16.

Senior guard Mark Sears is one of the top scorers in the country and has led the way for the Crimson Tide during the tournament, averaging 24.3 points per game. This includes a 30-point outburst in the first round against Colgate, followed by a 26-point, 12-rebound outing against Grand Canyon in the second round.

Alabama is the top-scoring team in the country, averaging 90.6 points per game, but its defense ranks at the bottom. The Crimson Tide's poor defense hasn't caught up with their offense yet, as they've outscored every opponent. This matchup with UConn will likely require their best defensive effort of the season.

The Huskies are the top-rated offensive team with an 11th-ranked defense. UConn will be unlike any school Alabama has faced all season. Its ability to spread the ball and have multiple scoring threats could be too overwhelming for the poor defense of the Crimson Tide.

Prediction: CONN 85, ALA 76

Also Read: Terrance Williams transfer portal: 5 landing spots for Michigan forward ft. Kansas

Which teams do you think will match up in the national championship? Let us know in the comments below.

Poll : Who wins this matchup? UConn Huskies Alabama Crimson Tide 0 votes View Discussion