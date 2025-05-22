Alex Condon's attempt at recreating Joe Burrow, LSU's 2019 White House celebration gets fans hyped: "Gata Boys Stay Hot"

Alex Condon and the men's college basketball national champion Florida Gators visited the White House on Wednesday. During their visit, Condon and his teammates recreated the 2019 LSU football team’s "Get the Gat" dance in a TikTok video.

Ad

Condon captioned his TikTok post:

“The Gators get the gat #gataboys,” referenced the dance LSU players made popular during their national title run.

Ad

Trending

The “Get the Gat” dance, set to the 2013 track by Lil Elt, became a regular post-win celebration for the 2019 Tigers. Players including Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, and Ja’Marr Chase were shown dancing in the White House, and the clip went viral on social media. LSU leaned into the trend, turning it into a team signature.

The original video was recorded during LSU’s January 17, 2020 visit to the White House, four days after a 42-25 win over Clemson in the national championship. That win capped a 15-0 season for LSU, one of the most dominant in college football history.

Ad

Burrow led the team and presented then-President Donald Trump with a custom LSU No. 45 jersey. Burrow called the visit a memorable way to close the season.

Ad

Condon and the Gators' version drew responses from fans, with one commenting:

“GATA BOYS STAY HOT,” one fan’s comment.

“Y’all are not LSU,” another fan’s comment.

“World’s tallest gangster ..” one commented, referencing the 6-foot-11 Condon's height.

Screenshot, via TikTok

“Chomping at the White House!,” a fan wrote.

Ad

“Put that work in, time to repeat it!!” another wrote.

“WE NEED YOU BACK CONDO LETS RUN IT BACK” one commented.

Screenshot, via TikTok

Alex Condon on potentially returning to Florida next season

After helping Florida claim the national championship, Alex Condon declared for the NBA draft. He still has until 11:59 pm on May 28 to decide whether he will stay in the draft or return to Florida for his junior year.

Ad

Condon discussed his future during the NBA combine interviews on May 14.

“I gotta get that almost guaranteed (to stay in draft)," Condon told CBB Central's Kevin Sweeney. "I know I’m in that 20 to 35 range right now, but you know, I’ve got a good situation waiting for me at Florida. It has to be a good situation for me to stay (in draft), but feedback I’m getting from teams right now is positive and I’m ready to stay in if I need to.”

Ad

Alex Condon averaged 10.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in his sophomore season at Florida. ESPN's post-combine mock draft has him slotted at No. 38 to the San Antonio Spurs.

Florida opens the season against Arizona on Monday, Nov. 3, in the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas. The Gators then head to San Diego for the Rady Children’s Invitational, where they face Providence, TCU, or Wisconsin on Thursday, Nov. 27, and Friday, Nov. 28. Tipoff times and final broadcast assignments are still to be announced.

Ad

Also Read: Analyst claims Todd Golden’s Florida can make the final four after NCAA championship with Arkansas’ Boogie Fland, Alex Condon and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here