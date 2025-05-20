Analyst claims Todd Golden’s Florida can make the final four after NCAA championship with Arkansas’ Boogie Fland, Alex Condon and more

Florida will defend the national championship next season, which is usually a difficult proposition. With the exception of UConn in 2023 and 2024, no other team had repeated as NCAA Tournament champion since Florida in 2006 and 2007. But while the Gators have some massive personnel losses, at least one hoops analyst sees a path to another big Florida season.

CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein is one hoops insider who sees potential big things ahead for the Gators next season. In a recent social media post, Rothstein explained.

Rothstein sees Fland as next in series of dominoes setting Florida up for big year

"I firmly expect Arkansas transfer Boogie Fland, who is officially visiting Florida starting today, to commit to the Gators this week and sign with the Gators this week. Now what does that mean? That means if Todd Golden can get Boogie Fland to commit and puts him in place next to Princeton transfer Xavian Lee, all of a sudden, if Florida can then get Alex Condon back from the NBA Draft early entry process, then Florida will have a team that is good enough to go back to the Final Four for the second consecutive season." -- Jon Rothstein

Rothstein was right in his estimation of the Fland situation, as news almost immediately circulated that Fland had indeed committed to Florida. Rumors had floated weeks ago that Florida might pay Fland up to $7 million in NIL earnings to become a Gator. As the former Arkansas guard recently pulled his name out of the NBA Draft. Fland to UF looks like a done deal.

Fland averaged 13.5 points per game and 5.1 assists per game last year in 21 games at Arkansas. He suffered a hand injury in January which seemed likely to end his season. Fland did return to briefly play in the NCAA Tournament. After the season, he put his name into both the NBA Draft and the transfer portal, and now is ultimately going to be a Gator

Alex Condon decision next?

Florida will next await a decision from big man Alex Condon. The 6-foot-11 Florida forward averaged 10.6 points and 7.5 boards per game last year at UF. He's having a tough NBA decision after measure over 6-foot-11 in bare feet at the NBA Draft Combine. Condon will have to make his decision by May 28th on whether to go pro or potentially return to Florida for his junior season.

What do you think of Florida's potentially epic squad? Share your take on the Gators' situation below in our comments section!

