"Such a KD move" "Joining a super team": Fans troll Boogie Fland as Arkansas transfer commits to Todd Golden's Florida

Boogie Fland has found his new home. The Arkansas transfer is taking his talents to the reigning national champions. ESPN insider Shams Charania announced on X on Tuesday that Fland has committed to Todd Golden's Florida for next season.

College basketball fans flooded the comments with their reactions. Many trolled Fland by comparing his transfer to something Kevin Durant would do.

"Lmao such a KD move"

"Joining a super team & taking easy route? KD couldn't do it better himself!"

"Pulled a KD"

Others expressed frustration at the way NIL and the transfer portal are changing college basketball.

"I absolutely hate the new no rules NIL landscape of college athletics. It's making it so hard to be a fan."

"The transfer portal has ruined college basketball"

Some praised Florida's transfer portal pickup.

"Absolutely HUGE PICKEUP for Golden & co🔥🔥"

"What a dawg! Nice pick up"

"GO GATORS"

What Boogie Fland brings to Florida

Boogie Fland was a freshman phenom for John Calipari's Razorbacks. The 6-foot-2 guard came to Arkansas as a five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American and didn't dissapoint in his sole season with the squad.

Fland appeared in 21 games for Arkansas, making 18 starts. His season was off to a hot start, but a right-hand injury he suffered in mid-January kept the guard sidelined until March, when he aided the Razorbacks in their March Madness run to the Sweet 16.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional Practice - Source: Imagn

Despite his shortened season, Fland made an impact on his team. He led the Razorbacks in assists with 5.1 apg and added team second-bests in points (13.5 ppg) and steals (1.5 spg). The guard also found success grabbing boards and averaged 3.2 rebounds per game. In his freshman season, Fland shot 37.9%, including 34.0% from beyond the arc.

Fland entered the transfer portal on the final day and has decided on Florida as his new home. He will offer Todd Golden's Gators a versatile guard with the speed to keep up with Florida's uptempo play.

