“That number is wildly inaccurate”: College hoops fans in disbelief as Arkansas’ Boogie Fland might earn up to $7 million, as per reports

Former Arkansas Razorbacks guard Boogie Fland has mentioned that his plan is to enter the NBA Draft. However, college sports insider Bo Mattingly reported that the former 5-star prospect could get a haul if he decides to return to college basketball for one more season.
The co-host of "The Chuck and Bo Show" said the national champion Florida Gators would be willing to pay the Bronx native an amount that could go up to $7 million. After the news hit social media on an X post from the College Basketball Report, some shared their disbelief at such a high number.
"There’s zero chance that number is accurate," a fan wrote.
"That number is wildly inaccurate lol," another fan said.
"Lmao Florida is not spending $7m on a single player." another fan responded.
Other fans lauded Boogie Fland's agent if that number is accurate. For comparison's sake, only the top 11 players in last year's NBA Draft earned more than $5 million, so getting $7 million for a season of college basketball would be surprising.
"His agent is doing gods work here," a fan wrote.
"Boy better go back to college get that bag, then move to NBA." another fan added.
"Boogie is a fine player but not a $7 mil fine. The 7th pick in the draft "only" makes $7.5 million!" another fan said.
Boogie Fland finished his only season at Arkansas with 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 blocks. He missed some time with a thumb injury. He would fit in with the Gators' guard-friendly approach.
While Fland also entered the transfer portal, he did it with a "do not contact" tag, which means he will contact the schools he is interested in if he decides to return to college basketball.
Boogie Fland, one of three Razorbacks invited to Draft Combine
Amid rumors of a possible return to college basketball, Boogie Fland is one of three Arkansas players invited to the NBA Draft Combine. Adou Thierro and Karter Knox were the other two.
The Combine will take place from May 11-18 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Only 755 college, international, and G League basketball players were invited to the event.
Knox averaged 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds this season, while Thiero ended the season at 15.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, while missing eight games with injury.
Draft analysts don't have any of the three Razorbacks among the top prospects in the Draft, which could open the door for a return to school. Players can take until June 15 to decide if they will enter the Draft or return to college for at least one more season.
