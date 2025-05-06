“That number is wildly inaccurate”: College hoops fans in disbelief as Arkansas’ Boogie Fland might earn up to $7 million, as per reports

Former Arkansas Razorbacks guard Boogie Fland has mentioned that his plan is to enter the NBA Draft. However, college sports insider Bo Mattingly reported that the former 5-star prospect could get a haul if he decides to return to college basketball for one more season.

Ad

The co-host of "The Chuck and Bo Show" said the national champion Florida Gators would be willing to pay the Bronx native an amount that could go up to $7 million. After the news hit social media on an X post from the College Basketball Report, some shared their disbelief at such a high number.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"There’s zero chance that number is accurate," a fan wrote.

"That number is wildly inaccurate lol," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Lmao Florida is not spending $7m on a single player." another fan responded.

Other fans lauded Boogie Fland's agent if that number is accurate. For comparison's sake, only the top 11 players in last year's NBA Draft earned more than $5 million, so getting $7 million for a season of college basketball would be surprising.

"His agent is doing gods work here," a fan wrote.

"Boy better go back to college get that bag, then move to NBA." another fan added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Boogie is a fine player but not a $7 mil fine. The 7th pick in the draft "only" makes $7.5 million!" another fan said.

Boogie Fland finished his only season at Arkansas with 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 blocks. He missed some time with a thumb injury. He would fit in with the Gators' guard-friendly approach.

While Fland also entered the transfer portal, he did it with a "do not contact" tag, which means he will contact the schools he is interested in if he decides to return to college basketball.

Ad

Boogie Fland, one of three Razorbacks invited to Draft Combine

Amid rumors of a possible return to college basketball, Boogie Fland is one of three Arkansas players invited to the NBA Draft Combine. Adou Thierro and Karter Knox were the other two.

The Combine will take place from May 11-18 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Only 755 college, international, and G League basketball players were invited to the event.

Ad

Knox averaged 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds this season, while Thiero ended the season at 15.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, while missing eight games with injury.

Draft analysts don't have any of the three Razorbacks among the top prospects in the Draft, which could open the door for a return to school. Players can take until June 15 to decide if they will enter the Draft or return to college for at least one more season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here