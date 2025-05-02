Analyst makes wild claim on Boogie Fland's potential NIL earnings if Arkansas transfer guard returns to college basketball

Boogie Fland has opted out of John Calipari's Arkansas after one season and entered the transfer portal. Meanwhile, he has also declared for the 2025 NBA draft, which remains his main focus.

However, according to Bo Mattingly, the guard might have been potentially turning down up to $7 million in compensation for the big league.

"If he doesn't stay in the draft, I did some digging around, talked to some people and I was surprised to hear what I'm about to tell you," he said on The Chuck & Bo Show.

"I believe that Boogie Fland, if he doesn't stay in the draft, could end up getting 5, 6, maybe $7 million to play somewhere else. If you're Arkansas, is that what you say?, 'Man, good for you. We love you, you're still family. Go get your money.'"

Fland joined a rebuilding Arkansas last year as a McDonald's All-American and immediately presented himself as one of the best freshmen in the nation. He averaged 18 points per game and 5.4 assists across the first five contests. Even though he briefly struggled to maintain stability, the guard continued to be an instrumental tool in the Razorbacks' success.

Boogie Fland remains a notable option for any team looking to contend. In case Bo Mattingly's assumption comes true, it could potentially make him one of the highest earners in college basketball.

However, it might not have an equally significant impact on his NIL valuation, as it is an estimate of an athlete's potential earning capacity and not a cumulative total.

Boogie Fland made history with his first NIL deal

While Boogie Fland's current NIL valuation is undisclosed, his numbers are nowhere near the top names in college sports. However, the guard did something unique with his first deal ever.

As he stepped into the world of Name, Image and Likeness by partnering with Spreadshop as a 15-year-old, he became the first high school player out of the Big Apple to have a NIL.

"They approached me as one of the key NIL targets, especially since not many people were doing it or even aware of it at the time," he said. "Their goal was to bring more awareness to it and I would be the first to participate."

Boogie Fland is currently projected as a late second-round pick on ESPN's NBA mock draft. With his placement on the chart and the big league's rookie cap, Fland's earning potential will be restricted to a multi-year $2-$3 million contract.

