“Gonna stay in the draft”: Fans speculate Boogie Fland’s next career step after transfer portal decision 

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Boogie Fland is no longer staying with the program he spent his first year with. Earlier on Tuesday, @tiptonedits on Instagram reported that, per On3, Fland is entering this offseason's transfer portal to look for a new program in the 2025-2026 campaign.

The announcement sent shockwaves through the college basketball world as Fland impacted Arkansas tremendously with his raw scoring talent at a young age. But even though he is putting his name in the transfer portal, it's also reported that the Bronx, New York native's focus will be on this year's NBA draft.

College basketball fans speculated on Fland's next move:

"He's gonna stay in the draft lol," one fan wrote.

"Wants to hit the portal cuz his draft stock dropped," another fan said.

"He entered the draft already forgoing his eligibility bro what," a fan added.

"Prob gonna still gonna go to the NBA," another fan commented.

Others then placed their predictions on where Fland could transfer to if he does stay another year in college instead of getting drafted into the league.

"Too easy; you know where to go, Clemson all the way," one fan wrote.

"Here comes Pitino," another fan commented.

"We got a spot open for you at UNC. Rather prefer you over [Ian] Jackson anyway," one fan said.

As a first-year standout for the John Calipari-coached squad, Fland helped the Razorbacks to a Sweet 16 appearance in last year's national tournament, finishing with an overall record of 22-14 and 8-10 during SEC play.

Boogie Fland has already placed his name into 2025 NBA draft

Earlier on April 4, Boogie Fland had already expressed his desire to declare for this year's draft in June after his stellar freshman stint in college basketball. His announcement to enter the transfer portal seems to just be a move for him to test the waters on his draft stock and be backed by the opportunity to play for another program should he opt to head back into collegiate hoops.

On his rookie stint of college basketball, Fland averaged outstanding numbers of 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists, leading all freshmen in Division 1 last season along with 1.5 steals per contest for the Razorbacks.

