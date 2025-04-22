Boogie Fland transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Arkansas guard feat. Maryland

Boogie Fland has entered the transfer portal on the final day. The former five-star recruit previously declared for the 2025 NBA draft after spending his freshman season at Arkansas. Now, however, On3 insider Joe Tipton has reported that the point guard is entering the transfer portal.
Fland appeared in 21 games for John Calipari's Razorbacks this season, making 18 starts. His 5.1 assists per game led the team, while his 13.5 points and 1.5 steals per game were both second-best on the squad. The guard added 3.2 rebounds per game and shot 37.9% from the field, including 34% from beyond the arc.
The freshman star is a versatile point guard with speed and scoring ability, capable of setting up shots for himself and teammates. Here's a look at five possible landing spots for Fland next season.
Top 5 landing spots for Boogie Fland
#1. Maryland Terrapins
Maryland is losing one of the top point guards in the country in Ja’Kobi Gillespie, who led the Terrapins to a Sweet 16 appearance in his lone season before announcing a transfer to Tennessee.
The Terrapins have done some work in the transfer portal this offseason, but the only point guard they've acquired is David Coit Jr. Coit's stats are much lower than Gillespie's, leaving Maryland without a star point guard. Fland could be the solution.
Fland and Gillespie are similar in size, with just one inch and nine pounds separating them. They also posted similar stats, with both serving as strong assisters and stealers. Gillespie is a better shooter than Fland, particularly from beyond the arc, so that’s a part of Fland’s game he would need to develop if he joins Maryland.
Playing for the Terrapins could give Fland the opportunity to be a starter and develop his skill set at an up-and-coming program. Fland could be a suitable replacement for Gillespie.
#2. Texas Tech Red Raiders
This season, the Red Raiders leaned on starting point guard Elijah Hawkins to aid their March Madness run to the Elite Eight. Hawkins is out of eligibility, as is fellow starting guard Chance McMillan. Texas Tech has picked up transfer shooting guards Donovan Atwell and Tyeree Bryan, but still lacks a strong point guard.
Fland could fill this open spot. He outshoots and outscores Hawkins, which would bring a welcome boost to the Red Raiders' offense. Hawkins is a stronger assister and rebounder, but these are both areas in which Fland has clear potential. These two point guards find similar levels of defensive success, and Fland could fit in nicely in Hawkins' place.
#3. Michigan State Spartans
Michigan State needs to target point guards in the transfer portal. The Spartans, who made it to the Elite Eight this season, are losing all three of their top guards. Point guard Jaden Akins is out of eligibility, point guard Tre Holloman is transferring, and combo guard Jase Richardson has declared for the 2025 NBA draft.
Tom Izzo's squad has picked up a shooting guard, Trey Fort, but lacks a point guard. The veteran head coach could look to add Fland ahead of next season. Fland's 13.5 ppg would make him the Spartans' highest scorer, and his 5.1 assists would be second best on the team.
The Arkansas guard averages more steals than any of the three top guards Michigan State is losing and could add defensive depth. Fland could be a good addition to a Spartans squad in need of guards.
#4. North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina is a guard-heavy squad that is lacking a star point guard. Last season, the Tar Heels' top four scorers were all guards, but only one is returning. Leading scorer RJ Davis is out of eligibility, and his fellow point guard Elliot Cadeau is transferring.
UNC has not picked up a point guard in the transfer portal and doesn't have any point guard recruits. Fland could emerge as the Tar Heels' starting point guard. Like Davis, he's a reliable scorer, and like Cadeau, he's a strong assister.
Fland also provides defensive depth, which North Carolina utilized from both Davis and Cadeau. Fland's shooting would need to improve to reach the level of the former UNC stars, but he could help solve the team’s point guard problem.
#5. Duke Blue Devils
Duke could also be seeking guard help this offseason. Two of the school’s top three guards are leaving, with Sion James out of eligibility and Kon Knueppel declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft. While the Blue Devils have solid guards like Isaiah Evans and Sion James remaining, they may need to target more guards in the transfer portal.
Fland could be a good fit at Duke. He has a versatile skill set that could be useful for Jon Scheyer’s squad. His 13.5 points ppg would make him the team’s top scorer in Knueppel and fellow freshman phenom Cooper Flagg’s absence.
Fland would also be the Blue Devils' best assister. The Arkansas guard’s defensive abilities could also benefit Duke.
