Boogie Fland transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Arkansas guard feat. Maryland

Boogie Fland has entered the transfer portal on the final day. The former five-star recruit previously declared for the 2025 NBA draft after spending his freshman season at Arkansas. Now, however, On3 insider Joe Tipton has reported that the point guard is entering the transfer portal.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fland appeared in 21 games for John Calipari's Razorbacks this season, making 18 starts. His 5.1 assists per game led the team, while his 13.5 points and 1.5 steals per game were both second-best on the squad. The guard added 3.2 rebounds per game and shot 37.9% from the field, including 34% from beyond the arc.

The freshman star is a versatile point guard with speed and scoring ability, capable of setting up shots for himself and teammates. Here's a look at five possible landing spots for Fland next season.

Ad

Top 5 landing spots for Boogie Fland

#1. Maryland Terrapins

Maryland is losing one of the top point guards in the country in Ja’Kobi Gillespie, who led the Terrapins to a Sweet 16 appearance in his lone season before announcing a transfer to Tennessee.

The Terrapins have done some work in the transfer portal this offseason, but the only point guard they've acquired is David Coit Jr. Coit's stats are much lower than Gillespie's, leaving Maryland without a star point guard. Fland could be the solution.

Ad

Fland and Gillespie are similar in size, with just one inch and nine pounds separating them. They also posted similar stats, with both serving as strong assisters and stealers. Gillespie is a better shooter than Fland, particularly from beyond the arc, so that’s a part of Fland’s game he would need to develop if he joins Maryland.

Playing for the Terrapins could give Fland the opportunity to be a starter and develop his skill set at an up-and-coming program. Fland could be a suitable replacement for Gillespie.

Ad

#2. Texas Tech Red Raiders

This season, the Red Raiders leaned on starting point guard Elijah Hawkins to aid their March Madness run to the Elite Eight. Hawkins is out of eligibility, as is fellow starting guard Chance McMillan. Texas Tech has picked up transfer shooting guards Donovan Atwell and Tyeree Bryan, but still lacks a strong point guard.

Fland could fill this open spot. He outshoots and outscores Hawkins, which would bring a welcome boost to the Red Raiders' offense. Hawkins is a stronger assister and rebounder, but these are both areas in which Fland has clear potential. These two point guards find similar levels of defensive success, and Fland could fit in nicely in Hawkins' place.

Ad

#3. Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State needs to target point guards in the transfer portal. The Spartans, who made it to the Elite Eight this season, are losing all three of their top guards. Point guard Jaden Akins is out of eligibility, point guard Tre Holloman is transferring, and combo guard Jase Richardson has declared for the 2025 NBA draft.

Tom Izzo's squad has picked up a shooting guard, Trey Fort, but lacks a point guard. The veteran head coach could look to add Fland ahead of next season. Fland's 13.5 ppg would make him the Spartans' highest scorer, and his 5.1 assists would be second best on the team.

Ad

The Arkansas guard averages more steals than any of the three top guards Michigan State is losing and could add defensive depth. Fland could be a good addition to a Spartans squad in need of guards.

#4. North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina is a guard-heavy squad that is lacking a star point guard. Last season, the Tar Heels' top four scorers were all guards, but only one is returning. Leading scorer RJ Davis is out of eligibility, and his fellow point guard Elliot Cadeau is transferring.

Ad

UNC has not picked up a point guard in the transfer portal and doesn't have any point guard recruits. Fland could emerge as the Tar Heels' starting point guard. Like Davis, he's a reliable scorer, and like Cadeau, he's a strong assister.

Fland also provides defensive depth, which North Carolina utilized from both Davis and Cadeau. Fland's shooting would need to improve to reach the level of the former UNC stars, but he could help solve the team’s point guard problem.

Ad

#5. Duke Blue Devils

Duke could also be seeking guard help this offseason. Two of the school’s top three guards are leaving, with Sion James out of eligibility and Kon Knueppel declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft. While the Blue Devils have solid guards like Isaiah Evans and Sion James remaining, they may need to target more guards in the transfer portal.

Fland could be a good fit at Duke. He has a versatile skill set that could be useful for Jon Scheyer’s squad. His 13.5 points ppg would make him the team’s top scorer in Knueppel and fellow freshman phenom Cooper Flagg’s absence.

Fland would also be the Blue Devils' best assister. The Arkansas guard’s defensive abilities could also benefit Duke.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here