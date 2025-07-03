“Alijah Arenas going top 5 next year book it”: USC fans hopeful as HC Eric Musselman’s 2nd year roster shows promise

The USC Trojans have struggled in recent years. After an appearance in the Elite Eight of March Madness in 2021, it looked like the Trojans were going to use that momentum to grow into a competitive program for years to come. However, that has not been the case. The team had back-to-back first round exits in 2022 and 2023, and in 2024 and 2025, it did not even qualify for the tournament.
Eric Musselman is heading into his second season as coach in 2025-26, and while the team has struggled lately, there is optimism in the fan base. One of the main reasons for that is five-star recruit Alijah Arenas, who is signed and will join the team next season.
On Wednesday, the Green Light Media Instagram made a post showcasing Arenas and some practice highlights. This got fans excited for next season. They reacted in the comments on Instagram.
"Alijah going top 5 next year book it," one fan wrote.
"Strong squad for this upcoming Big10 season," one fan commented.
"We talking bout Practice?" one fan added.
Fans continued to react in the comments, including many who praised Chad Baker-Mazara for his performance in the clips.
"CBM playing with crazy confidence… we see it," one fan wrote.
"CBM IS A DAWG!!!!" one fan commented.
"Yessir fight tf on," one fan added.
Alijah Arenas is one of two recruits joining the USC Trojans in the 2025-26 season
There is a lot of excitement in the USC fanbase heading into next season because of the signing of five-star recruit Alijah Arenas. The shooting guard is the No. 10-ranked player in the nation, according to 247Sports, and the No. 1-ranked player at his position. However, he is not the only player committed to the Trojans next season.
Joining Arenas is shooting guard Jerry Easter. As he has the same position as Arenas, he will likely serve in a backup role in 2025-26, or it is even possible he could redshirt his freshman season. However, he is a strong prospect in his own right.
Easter is a four-star recruit and the No. 51-ranked player in the nation. He is the No. 9-ranked shooting guard in the 2025 class.
By adding these strong young players to their squad, the USC Trojans are setting themselves up to perform well next season and for several years beyond that.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here