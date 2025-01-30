Alijah Arenas talks about committing to USC and playing for father Gilbert Arenas’ NBA coach: “It just made me feel special”

Alijah Arenas, son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, has committed to playing for the USC Trojans next season. He’ll play under coach Eric Musselman, who coached his father in the pros.

Gilbert played in the NBA from 2001 to 2012, making the All-Star Game three times and earning three All-NBA selections. He spent the early years of his career with the Golden State Warriors, where Musselman coached him.

Alijah joined his dad's podcast, "Gil’s Arena," to talk about his decision in the company of former NBA players like Brandon Jennings and Nick Young. When asked why he decided to commit to USC, he highlighted how special it made him feel to be a part of the program.

"For me, it felt like the best fit. ... Going on campus, seeing how being at USC was like, it just made me feel special. And then talked to the coach ... and like, seeing what I could possibly be in, it was just amazing for me. So, I think I could I could really go and go play for USC." (Timestamp: 5:14)

Eric Musselman started his coaching career in the NBA as an assistant coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks. He later became head coach of the Golden State Warriors (2002-2003) and Sacramento Kings (2006).

Musselman moved to college basketball, working as an assistant coach at Arizona State and LSU before becoming the head coach at Nevada in 2015.

He led Nevada to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances and gained national attention. In 2019, he took over as the head coach at Arkansas, where he helped the team reach three straight NCAA Tournaments, including two Elite Eight runs.

In 2024, he became the head coach at USC, where he’ll be joined by Alijah Arenas next season.

Alijah Arenas commits to Eric Musselman and the USC Trojans

Alijah Arenas has committed to the University of Southern California after an outstanding high school career at Chatsworth High School in California. The 6-foot-6 guard and son of famed NBA player Gilbert Arenas made a name for himself with his scoring ability, averaging 31.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

USC’s basketball program has been gaining momentum, especially after signing Bronny James, son of LeBron James. With Alijah joining the team, the Trojans continue to build a strong squad with big ambitions.

Alijah Arenas has also earned a spot in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game, proving he is one of the top young talents in the country. His commitment to USC is special, as he grew up in LA and now has the chance to play in front of family and hometown fans.

