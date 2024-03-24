“All that for the clout” - College hoops world roasts Alabama star Mark Sears' mom for unique cheering style during matchup against Charleston

Alabama star guard Mark Sears' mom, Lameka Sears, became the talk of the town during No. 4 seed Crimson Tide's clash against No. 13 seed Charleston (28-7) in the NCAA Tournament First Round on Friday. She went viral on social media for imitating her son's free throw routine while in the stands and even got into a defensive stance when the Cougars were on the offense.

Fans on social media were then quick to react to Lameka's video.

"She doin all that for the clout," one fan wrote.

"Damn yall mothers don't love yall," added another.

"It is always about them......... this is your son's time, let him have his time...stay out of it!" a third commented.

"Look at me, look at me, look at me! Let your son have the moment!" a fourth posted.

A look at Mark Sears' stats vs. Charleston

Alabama Crimson Tide star Mark Sears

Mark Sears had a stellar outing against Charleston, scoring a game-high 30 points to propel Alabama (22-11) to a 109-96 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He also recorded four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes on the court.

Sears made nine of his 13 field goals, three of six 3-pointers and nine of 11 free throws against the Cougars. The Tide will now face No. 12 seed Grand Canyon (30-4) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The Antelopes took down No. 5 seed Saint Mary's 75-66 in their postseason opener on Friday. They are on a strong run, having previously beaten UT Arlington in the WAC Tournament final.

The Alabama vs. Grand Canyon game is scheduled to tip off at 7:10 p.m. ET at Spokane Arena. The contest will be broadcast live on ESPN, while fans can live stream the event on Fubo TV.