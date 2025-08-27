Michigan State forward Coen Carr sparked reactions from fans on social media after footage from BR Hoops captured his vertical jump. It shared a clip on Tuesday from a preseason practice where players took turns to show off their hops.Carr grew up in Georgia, where he began his prep career at Dutchtown High School before transferring to Legacy Early College in South Carolina. He averaged 14.1 points per game in NIBC play as a junior and established himself as an explosive forward.Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports, Carr committed to Tom Izzo and the Spartans in August 2022. As a freshman, he averaged 3.1 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. While his role was limited, he drew attention for his dunking ability, producing highlight plays that circulated on social media.“Teammates don't even react anymore because it's so regular 😭,” BR Hoops wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans shared their reactions in the comments section.“Who cares all he does is dunk nothing else,” a fan commented.“I think I’ve been measuring my vertical wrong my entire life. I thought it was from flat feet,” another fan commented.Verified accounts also chimed in, with skills trainer Chris Matthews admiring the leap.“Toughhhhh,” Matthews wrote.“Bruh needs a platform when he jumps that’s wild,” another fan wrote.“Wait, I didn’t see for Coen they put a lil booster pad laug 2x fire,” one fan said.College hoops fans react to Michigan State’s Coen Carr showing off his vertical jump skill - Image source: Instagram/br_hoopsMeanwhile, others debated Carr’s actual vertical leap, with guesses ranging from 47-48 inches to 12-foot-2 touch height. The reactions highlighted his reputation as one of the eye-catching dunkers in the country.Magic Johnson shares his thoughts on Coen Carr's potential to be the best player in the countryFormer NBA star and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson shared his thoughts on Coen Carr’s growth trajectory in college basketball. Johnson discussed the skill set Carr needs to add to his arsenal to make him the best player in the country.Carr turned heads during last year’s NCAA Tournament after his relentless defense helped the Spartans reach the Elite Eight. That momentum carried into the offseason, as Tom Izzo praised the forward’s growth and set high expectations for his continued development.“I tell you what Coen Carr is,” Johnson said on Aug. 5, via WLNS' Ian Kress. “If he gets that 15-foot jump shot down, he could be the best player in the nation or one of the top five guys in the nation. There’s no better athlete in the country first. People don’t realize that he’s big and strong too. So he has everything, and if he gets that shot down, he is going to be an unstoppable force.”Johnson argued that Carr wasn’t just the best dunker in college basketball as he could put on a show against NBA high-flyers like Anthony Edwards. Carr is heading into his junior season with hype surrounding him at an all-time high. With Izzo’s guidance, Johnson’s endorsement and his relentless motor, the Spartans forward is expected to dominate.