"All these guys better than Bronny James": College hoops fans react to 2024 Final Four stars DJ Burns, DJ Horne, etc career trajectory

NC State shocked the basketball world when the team made a historic run to the Final Four in the 2024 NCAA Tournament as the No. 11 seed. ESPN posted on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing what some of the Wolfpack stars are up to now. DJ Burns, DJ Horne and Mohamed Diarra are all playing abroad, while Casey Morsell works as a TV analyst.

"It’s hard to make the NBA, but DJ Burns is still hitting the court 🔥," ESPN captioned.

The post also included photos of Burns playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League team, the Goyang Sono Skygunners and NC State, as well as a clip from the Wolfpack's NCAA Tournament run.

"DJ Burns is America's big man," Jay Williams commented.

Syndication: Journal-Courier - Source: Imagn

Fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts and opinions about Burns, who helped lead his underdog team to the Final Four last season. Many expressed their love for the big man who was a fan favorite.

"He a W no matter where he goes. Shout out to him🙌🏿," a fan wrote

"🐐🐐🐐," another fan said.

Fans show support for DJ Burns

Others pointed out NBA players that they believe Burns is better than.

"All these guys better than Bronny smh," another fan wrote.

"better than Zion," one fan commented.

An IG user suggests that the NC State players are better than Bronny James

A comment suggests DJ Burns is better than Zion Williamson

Some argued that Burns not playing in the NBA highlights issues of the league.

"He should be in the NBA tho which is the problem," one fan wrote.

"This is why the NBA sucks. How tf you get your team to near championship but get no opportunity for the league. At least keep him as a development player like they do in the NFL," a fan commented.

Comments point out problems with the NBA

DJ Burns' impact on NC State's Final Four appearance

Along with becoming a fan favorite, DJ Burns was a top contributor to NC State when it made its first Final Four appearance since 1983. The 6-foot-9 forward was a transfer from Winthrop and made a strong impact on the Wolfpack.

Syndication: Journal-Courier - Source: Imagn

Burns averaged 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the NCAA Tournament. In the Elite Eight upset of then-No. 4-ranked Duke, he recorded 29 points. He was a valuable asset of NC State, leading many in the comment section of ESPN's post to show their appreciation and question his absence from the NBA.

