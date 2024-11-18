“All those hours of filming tik tok videos in the gym” - Haley Cavinder slams doubters after twin Hanna’s celebratory IG post

As college athletes balancing social media careers, Hanna and Haley Cavinder often face immense criticism for the smallest to the biggest issues. The slightest drop in performance and commentators on the internet begin to wonder if the players are spending enough time in practice. Following Miami's win against Florida, Haley had something to say to the doubters.

Hanna Cavinder had her best night three games into the season against Florida on Saturday. She finished with 12 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the 83-73 victory. The Miami guard shared pictures from the tip-off on Saturday and wrote:

"Chomp chomp🐊😚."

Later, Haley took to the message section to poke fun at the critics who criticize her twin, writing in the caption:

"All those hours of filming tik tok videos in the gym and then leaving .. are sure paying off😌."

Screenshot of Haley Cavinder's comments on Hanna Cavinder's post (Credits: [email protected])

Haley Cavinder led the Hurricanes to victory against Florida, finishing with 31 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Miami coach and teammates praise Hanna and Haley Cavinder's work ethic

Hanna and Haley Cavinder had incredible careers at Fresno State for three years before they moved to Miami in 2022. Hanna's best season was in her sophomore year when she averaged 17.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. Haley's career best was also in her second year at Fresno State as she averaged 19.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Following their return to camp for practice in October, Miami coach Tricia Cullop praised the Cavinder twins for their hard work and for setting an example for their teammates.

Cullop said,

“They’re two of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached, or played with, and that’s saying a lot, because I played with some All-Americans. They have an extreme hunger to want to be better, and they set the bar really high for the rest of the players.

“It’s great for my incoming freshman class, which was ranked 18th in the country, to see two kids who have a lot of press being such hard workers. When your best players are your hardest workers, you have something special.”

The twins' Hurricanes teammate, Cam Williams also praised them, saying:

“They’re some of the hardest workers you’ll ever meet; they’re the first ones here every single day. They’ve done an amazing job of setting the standard for this program and letting the younger kids know that we came here to win.”

The Miami Hurricanes are set to take on Florida International on Tuesday.

