Miami’s Hanna Cavinder issues 4-word message after beating Me’arah O’Neal’s Florida

Haley and her twin Hanna Cavinder are back in Miami for their fifth eligibility year. They will hope to lead the Hurricanes on another Elite Eight run as they did during the 2022-23 season.

Three games into the new season, Miami has won against all teams, including Shaq's daughter, Me’arah O’Neal’s Florida Gators on Saturday. Hanna Cavinder posted pictures from the tip-off on her Instagram on Sunday with the caption:

"Chomp chomp🐊😚."

The guard also reposted the photos to her Instagram story and wrote:

"See ya later, alligator."

Hanna Cavinder's Instagram story (Credits: Instagram/@hanna.cavinder)

Hanna Cavinder Saturday's game finished with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Her twin, Haley, had 31 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

With their dedication on-court, Haley and Hanna Cavinder have earned the praises of their teammates and coaches. Michigan transfer Cam Williams shared that she was surprised by their work ethic, saying:

“They’re some of the hardest workers you’ll ever meet; they’re the first ones here every single day. They’ve done an amazing job of setting the standard for this program and letting the younger kids know that we came here to win.”

“That could easily go two different directions, but with them being here to work so hard, we’re happy that they’re able to monetize off the court as much as they do.”

The Cavinder twins are some of the top-ranked college athletes in NIL ranking, valued at $863K (Hanna) and $889K (Haley).

Hanna Cavinder calls for the end of the 'Cavinder Curse' narrative

Hanna Cavinder went public with her relationship with Georgia Bulldogs' Carson Beck in July. As the quarterback struggled to lead his team to victories after the announcement, fans blamed the Miami guard. The Cavinder twins even joked about it, with Hanna claiming that Haley started the 'Cavinder Curse'.

However, on Saturday, Beck led the Bulldogs to a 31-17 win over Tennessee. He threw for 347 yards and had two touchdowns with no interceptions. Hanna Cavinder posted a snippet from the game on TikTok and joked:

"Listen up. The Cavinder curse isn't real & needs to stop."

With the win, Georgia keeps their playoff hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Hanna Cavinder will continue her season with the Hurricanes and is set to face Florida International on Tuesday.

What are your predictions for the Cavinder twin's final season in Miami? Let us know in the comments section below.

