"All money ain't good money": $110M-worth Paul George drops words of wisdom for USC superstar JuJu Watkins amid NIL era

JuJu Watkins appeared on Podcast P with Paul George where the Clippers star advised the Trojans guard on how to navigate this fame and life as basketball players constantly live in front of the public eye.

The $110M worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) George acknowledged that he came out of college at a different level of stardom than JuJu Watkins is experiencing right now as a freshman.

"I think people lose sight of thinking that they have to become this because of everything that's basketball has been giving you," George said. "I think you're at a beautiful place where you can pick and choose what you want in, the deal you want."

"You become a professional a lot sooner. Because when you involve in money, that's the position that you're in now. For me, it was once I got in the league, there's money involved. Now it's deals, so you can lose sight of what actually got you to where you're at, right?"

"So just staying grounded with what you do. It's been working, and, you know, the saying is cliche, but it's true, "All money ain't good money." As long as it aligns with you, and it doesn't, you know, overlap, or it doesn't become more pressure added to you."

JuJu Watkins signs NIL deal with NerdWallet

JuJu Watkins recently signed a deal with NerdWallet, a company that helps its customers develop better financial literacy. Per reports, Watkins, with the help of NerdWallet, created a budget that follows the 50-30-20 rule.

By this rule, 50% of your income is for your needs, while 30% can be for your wants. The 20% goes to savings and debt repayment beyond minimums. Watkins said of the deal:

“By partnering with NerdWallet, I'm gaining valuable knowledge about financial literacy and setting an example for fellow student-athletes or any individuals making an income. Together, we're changing the narrative and empowering others to take control of their financial futures and invest in themselves,”

Besides this, JuJu Watkins has also signed deals with companies like AT&T, Nike, Mielle, SpringHill, Wells Fargo, Ritz, Celsius, and Dove, among others. According to On3, her NIL valuation stands at $555,000 and is only set to grow as she continues her college career.

While JuJu Watkin's freshman season may not have ended the way she wanted following USC's 80-73 Elite Eight loss to UConn , the guard still has a lot to look forward to in the next season.

