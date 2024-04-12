WATCH: Paul George's podcast host Jackie Long hilariously rocks Juju Watkins' signature look

USC Trojans basketball star Juju Watkins was a recent guest on Paul George's podcast and was feted by the panel, with co-host Jackie Long rocking the collegiate star's familiar slicked-back high bun.

Long set up the unveiling of the bun by covering it with a black cloth just as 'PG' bragged about sporting the USC's cardinal color and co-host Dallas Rutherford wore a shirt with images of Watkins on it.

Once the bun was unveiled by Long, Watkins could not hide her amusement and laughed while saying, "Oh my god!"

Checked out the clip below:

Juju Watkins is coming off a successful freshman year at USC, where she had averages of 27.1 points, 7,3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.6 blocks in helping the Trojans (13-5 and 29-6 overall) to the second-best record in the Pac-12 Conference.

In the Women's NCAA Tournament, the 18-year-old Los Angeles native continued to star for her team, leading USC to the Elite Eight before they lost to the UConn Huskies, 80-73.

In her first Women's NCAA Tournament, Watkins had averages of 27.5 points, eight rebounds, 3.75 assists, and 2.5 blocks in 37 minutes of play.

For her stellar showing in her first year, she was named to the Associated Press and US Basketball Writers Association All-America First Team, joining Cameron Brink (Stanford), Paige Bueckers (UConn), Caitlin Clark (Iowa), and Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame).

Juju Watkins proud of USC for what they have accomplished this season

Combo guard Juju Watkins had a solid freshman year at the University of Southern California on her way to establishing herself as one of the faces of women's collegiate basketball moving forward.

But more than the numbers, the 18-year-old standout is proud of what the Trojans achieved collectively. Watkins and the Trojans finished their season by making it to the Elite Eight of the Women's NCAA Tournament.

She recently talked about the significance of reaching the Elite Eight for the team and herself.

The 6-foot-2 guard said:

"This is a moment I have dreamed of. It happened so fast, honestly, but I'm just so glad to be able to be part of this team. It's so special and it's a testament to what can happen when you follow your dreams."

This season marked the first time that USC reached the Elite Eight since 1994. The Trojans last played in the National Championship in 1984, where they won their second straight tournament title.

Now with Juju Watkins in tow, it is not going to be a surprise for them to be angling for more success in the coming seasons.