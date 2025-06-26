“All the teeth”: KK Arnold reacts as Sarah Strong leads Team USA to unbeaten run in group stages of FIBA 3x3 World Cup

It may be the offseason, but that doesn't mean the UConn women's basketball players are taking a break. Sarah Strong is representing Team USA this season, and KK Arnold is hyping her up.
UConn gave fans an inside look into Strong's offseason endeavors on Thursday. The team posted pictures of Strong in her Team USA uniform, including two snaps of her shooting and one of her smiling big.
Strong and Team USA 3x3 went unbeaten in group play (4-0) at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup. With 8.3 points (second in tournament) and 7.0 rebounds (first) per game, she has left many impressed.
Arnold reshared the post to her Instagram story and showed support for her Huskies teammate.
"ALL THE TEETH😁 IK DATS RIGHT," Arnold wrote.
Arnold has also been busy this offseason. The UConn guard is hosting her second consecutive basketball camp for young female basketball stars. The reigning national champion is hosting the camp on August 9 at Germantown High School in Wisconsin.
The camp is open to female basketball players from third to 12th grade and will focus on basketball skill techniques, sportsmanship, team building, physical conditioning, competitive scrimmages and goal setting.
"I'm so excited to give back, connect and share everything I've learned with YOU!" Arnold wrote in the Instagram caption of her post announcing the camp.
Arnold and Strong may be focused on different basketball journeys this offseason, but they're both honing their skill sets.
Sarah Strongs shines for Team USA in FIBA 3x3 women's tournament
Last month, Sarah Strong began the FIBA 3x3 women's tournament and showed off her high-level skill set on an international stage. Overtime women's basketball posted pictures of Strong facing off against teams from other countries at the event, including Mongolia and Spain.
"Sarah Strong back on my screen today we are SO BACK 👏 @sarahstrong_ @fiba3x3w (h/t balaplattyszn/X)," the Instagram caption read.
Strong has been a member of the USA basketball team since 2022, and he helped the squad win its sixth consecutive gold medal at the 2022 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Hungary. The next year, the forward led the US to its seventh consecutive gold medal in the event. She scored 46 points at the 2023 World Cup, tying for second place among all players.
The young UConn star was part of the 2024 USA 3x3 Women's U18 National Team and averaged 7.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 steals in 14.3 minutes on the way to gold.
Strong has established herself as an essential part of Team USA over the years and will aim to continue leading the squad to success.
