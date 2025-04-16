"Always going to prove them wrong": Mark Sears shuts down two major concerns about his game (EXCLUSIVE)

Last May, Mark Sears withdrew from the 2024 NBA Draft and returned to Alabama for his final season of college eligibility. This season, the guard saw his stat values decrease in every major category except assists. On Wednesday, Sears sat down with Sportskeeda to address a number of topics, including concerns about his game going into June 25's NBA draft.
"I played in the SEC this past year. That is the best conference," Sears said. "We had a national champion in that conference. For me to have the numbers I had with 18 [points] and five assists, being the top three in scoring and top two in assists, I was doing all of that while we were winning.
"So I feel like I was playing against the best athletes this whole year and in my conference. The size and athletic concerns, they're just going to say that because of my height. I feel like I'm always going to prove them wrong. That's my mentality."
There is no doubt that the SEC was the best conference this season. The conference sent 14 teams to the NCAA Tournament, the most teams from a single conference to be selected. The SEC had two No. 1 seeds in Auburn and Florida and brought home the national title with Florida's win.
The SEC also had two No. 2 seeds, Tennessee and Sears' Alabama. Sears helped lead his squad on a March Madness run to the Elite Eight and played some of his best basketball in the postseason. Still, concerns remain about Sears being undersized, at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, and about his level of athleticism. Sears assures that critics have nothing to worry about.
What Mark Sears brings to the 2025 NBA Draft
As previously mentioned, mock draft analyses have expressed concerns about Sears being undersized and how that impacts his game, particularly on defense. However, his skill set and accolades could make him a valuable NBA player.
Sears is a strong shooter. This season, he averaged 40.3% from the field, including 34.5% beyond the arc. These were both decreases from the year before when he shot a 50.8% field goal percentage and 43.6% from beyond the arc. Sears knows how to set up shots for himself and others and emerged as a leader for Alabama.
"I was able to have good games where I'm hitting the big and reading the defense," Sears said of his skill set. "If they leave me open for a wide-open mid-range, I'm capable of knocking that down. I didn't feel like I showed my inside game during my three years at Alabama, but I feel like I'm very capable."
The Crimson Tide guard was named a 2025 Associated Press Men's Basketball First Team All-American and a Naismith Player of the Year semifinalist. Despite dips in his stats this season, Sears is a strong guard with a high ceiling in the pros.
