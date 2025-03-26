Kiki Iriafen was the subject of fan appreciation after she showed her unique leadership qualities in USC’s 96-59 win over Mississippi State on Monday in the NCAA Tournament's second round. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, ESPNW posted footage from the game that showed Iriafen attempting to de-escalate a potentially volatile situation involving teammate Rayah Marshall. During the win, Iriafen put up a game-high 36 points, shooting 16-of-22 from the floor.

Ad

Ad

Trending

In the comments section, fans commended Iriafen’s unique approach to leadership and maturity during the in-game situation.

"Amazing example of toughness and leadership,” a fan said.

College hoops fan commends Kiki Iriafen for deescalating in-game hate in unique way - Image source: Instagram/espnw

“Good leadership from KiKi,” another fan said.

Ad

College hoops fan commends Kiki Iriafen for deescalating in-game hate in unique way - Image source: Instagram/espnw

"A+ for leadership," one fan said.

Ad

Still expressing their thoughts on Iriafen’s leadership, fans continued to commend her leadership qualities and her importance to the USC setup.

“Kiki's been holding this team down ALL season!” a fan said

“Great leadership and dominance from KiKi!!! Start to finish on and off the court!!!” another fan said.

“Kiki good enough to get them to final 4 ppl forget how good she was at Stanford,” oneafan commented.

Ad

College hoops fans commend Kiki Iriafen for deescalating in-game hate in unique way - Image source: Instagram/espnw

Kiki Iriafen believes USC can win despite JuJu Watkins’ season-ending injury

Kiki Iriafen put up an impressive 36 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks as she scored 31 of those points in just three quarters. Her 36-point performance not only propelled USC to an impressive win but also set a new program record for the most points scored in an NCAA tournament game.

Ad

USC’s star guard, JuJu Watkins, suffered an ACL injury early in the first quarter against Mississippi State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, forcing the Trojans to adapt to the change.

Watkins had averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.8 blocks this season for the Trojans. Despite this major setback, Kiki Iriafen stepped up to lead the Trojans to victory. During the post-game press conference on Monday, Iriafen highlighted USC’s mindset.

Ad

"We expect to win in this tournament,” Iriafen said. “Regardless of who’s playing or not playing. That’s the standard here. We expect to win."

Although the team felt the weight of Watkins’ absence, Iriafen emphasized the Trojans’ determination to push forward.

"At the end of the day, we have to win the game. Respectfully, nobody on Mississippi State cares that we lost her."

With this victory, USC now sets its sights on the Sweet 16, as they face No. 5 Kansas State on Saturday without JuJu Watkins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here