Aliyah Boston shuts down narrative alleging foul play in JuJu Watkins' ACL injury with rare X post

Typically, Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston isn't one to have a big presence on social media. That said, the former No. 1 pick recently sounded off on a growing narrative in the women's college basketball world.

Earlier this week, college basketball was hit with devastating news regarding one of its top players. During USC's matchup with Mississippi State, star guard JuJu Watkins suffered a torn ACL and now will be sidelined for an extended period.

Fans did not take kindly to this news, and many accused the opposing team of foul play. The injury occurred while Watkins was driving to the basket between a pair of Mississippi State defenders.

Amid people throwing out the idea that hurting Watkins was done purposely, Aliyah Boston dismissed the idea on X (formerly Twitter). She opened up on how comments like this can affect the opposing player.

"What happened to Juju is awful and injuries suck but you don’t know how the opposing player is feeling right now and a comment like this only makes her feel worse than she possibly does."

Watkins has been one of the top players in women's college basketball the past two years and now faces a long road to recovery. Prior to this injury, the sophomore standout was averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for USC.

Aliyah Boston made post for JuJu Watkins shortly after her knee injury

This outburst was one of multiple posts Aliyah Boston made on JuJu Watkins' behalf. She was also among the many people who rushed to social media shortly after the play happened.

Not far removed from her own college career, Boston has been tapped into March Madness. She was likely watching the USC game when Watkins got hurt. Before it was known that she tore her ACL, Boston took to X hoping it wasn't a serious injury.

Before being drafted No. 1 overall by the Fever in 2023, Aliyah Boston spent four years at South Carolina under famous head coach Dawn Staley. She had a successful stint with the program, most notably winning a national championship in 2022.

Boston is now gearing up for what will be her third season in the WNBA. She's fresh off playing at a high level, as she was among the many women to play in Unrivaled's first season. Boston helped Vinyl reach the championship game but ended up falling short against Fever teammate Lexie Hull and Rose BC.

Alongside fellow No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark, Boston is a key piece of the Fever's core. In their flurry of moves this offseason, Indiana brought in a veteran who can help take her game to the next level. As a former champion and Defensive Player of the Year, Natasha Howard is a player Boston could learn a lot from.

