"Amazing what happens when you put on a Duke jersey": Fans react as Blue Devils' transfer Cedric Coward impresses at NBA draft combine

Duke signed Washington State transfer Cedric Coward this offseason to fill the void left after most of their star players declared for the NBA draft. However, after Coward impressed at the draft combine, it may only be a matter of time before he too departs for the NBA.

On Thursday, Jonathan Givony, an ESPN draft analyst, posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) featuring Coward displaying his on-ball skills.

"Footage of Duke-commit Cedric Coward at the NBA draft combine, Givony wrote. "6'6 1/2 wing shot the ball well in drills (made 72% of his aggregate jumpers) and measured a 7'2 wingspan. Sounding increasingly unlikely he'll step foot on campus in Durham."

Fans chimed in on the tweet, with many marveling at how quickly Coward has emerged as an NBA prospect.

"Amazing what happens when you put on a Duke jersey," a Blue Devils fan wrote.

"Footage of WAZZU player who might transfer to Duke but unlikely to do so," one user said.

"This is a TOP-3 player from this class in 3 years," another fan added.

"Damnn he’ll be lottery if he comes back," one fan predicted.

"Was an interesting candidate for 22, but looks like his stock will rise beyond that based on this," another user tweeted.

"One of the best jump shot forms I’ve ever seen," one more chimed in.

Cedric Coward wants fans to understand his Duke commitment is not for the clout

During a press conference on Wednesday, Cedric Coward said that his focus is completely on the NBA draft.

However, there has been chatter about Coward's commitment being less than genuine, with some suggesting he is using the Duke to generate buzz and improve his draft stock.

Corward bristled at that insinuation, as he wants people to understand his transfer to Duke was not about chasing clout.

"It kinda sucks because people think like I’m using Duke for just the noise or whatever it may be," Coward said, via an X post by Isaac Trotter. "But I picked them, and I love Coach Scheyer and the staff for a reason. I believe they could help me if I were to go there."

Cedric Coward averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season for the Cougars. ESPN's latest mock draft projects him as the No. 35 pick to the Philadelphia 76ers.

