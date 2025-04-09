Paige Bueckers celebrated her first national championship with an Instagram post on Tuesday. The UConn star posted a series of pictures from the post-game events, comprising of cutting the nets, posing for official photos with the trophy, and celebrating with teammates, coach Geno Auriemma, fans and extended Huskies family.

Ad

"God did! We did! National Champs," she captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

As fans congratulated the guard on her achievement, American tennis sensation Coco Gauff joined in:

"Congratulations 🎉," she wrote.

Soccer star Alex Morgan and sportswear giants, Nike, also dropped in:

"Top dogs take the net ✂️," the sports brand commented.

"Love the story 🙌," Morgan added.

Additionally, WNBA's Nika Muhl, Sabrina Ionescu, Aaliyah Edwards, Cameron Brink and others also congratulated her:

"This story deserves a Netflix documentary ❤️ love you proud of you," Muhl wrote.

Ad

"What’s delayed is not denied P, proud of you🫶🏾🤞🏾💍," Edwards commented.

"So so proud ❤️❤️❤️," Brink added.

Coco Gauff and other sports stars react to Bueckers' national championship | @paigebueckers/ig

Paige Bueckers' quest for her first-ever national championship had a storybook-like ending. Being recognized early in the women's basketball scene, she quickly found fame on the college level. However, the guard either fell short in the last four years or was unfit to compete due to injuries.

Ad

Nevertheless, Bueckers, one of the most decorated college hoopers, was assumed to be a lottery pick in the 2024 draft. However, she decided to run it back one last time as the lack of an NCAA title questioned her UConn legacy.

Geno Auriemma on Paige Bueckers WNBA team

Paige Bueckers has raised her stock now more than ever and is the frontrunner for the top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. However, the Dallas Wings, who have the right to the opening pick, have yet to approach Geno Auriemma.

Ad

"No," Auriemma shared with Front Office Sports when asked whether the Wings have contacted him. "Some GMs during the course of these last 20 years will contact me to talk about players. Coaches will as well.

"They’ll come to practice. They’ll come to games. Struck up a relationship with a bunch of them and some I couldn’t pick'em out of a lineup and they draft my players and don’t even ask me anything about the kids. So, I know that kid won’t be there long. So, I don’t worry about it."

The 2025 WNBA draft will happen at The Shed in Manhattan on April 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here