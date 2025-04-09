Paige Bueckers celebrated her first national championship with an Instagram post on Tuesday. The UConn star posted a series of pictures from the post-game events, comprising of cutting the nets, posing for official photos with the trophy, and celebrating with teammates, coach Geno Auriemma, fans and extended Huskies family.
"God did! We did! National Champs," she captioned the post.
As fans congratulated the guard on her achievement, American tennis sensation Coco Gauff joined in:
"Congratulations 🎉," she wrote.
Soccer star Alex Morgan and sportswear giants, Nike, also dropped in:
"Top dogs take the net ✂️," the sports brand commented.
"Love the story 🙌," Morgan added.
Additionally, WNBA's Nika Muhl, Sabrina Ionescu, Aaliyah Edwards, Cameron Brink and others also congratulated her:
"This story deserves a Netflix documentary ❤️ love you proud of you," Muhl wrote.
"What’s delayed is not denied P, proud of you🫶🏾🤞🏾💍," Edwards commented.
"So so proud ❤️❤️❤️," Brink added.
Paige Bueckers' quest for her first-ever national championship had a storybook-like ending. Being recognized early in the women's basketball scene, she quickly found fame on the college level. However, the guard either fell short in the last four years or was unfit to compete due to injuries.
Nevertheless, Bueckers, one of the most decorated college hoopers, was assumed to be a lottery pick in the 2024 draft. However, she decided to run it back one last time as the lack of an NCAA title questioned her UConn legacy.
Geno Auriemma on Paige Bueckers WNBA team
Paige Bueckers has raised her stock now more than ever and is the frontrunner for the top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. However, the Dallas Wings, who have the right to the opening pick, have yet to approach Geno Auriemma.
"No," Auriemma shared with Front Office Sports when asked whether the Wings have contacted him. "Some GMs during the course of these last 20 years will contact me to talk about players. Coaches will as well.
"They’ll come to practice. They’ll come to games. Struck up a relationship with a bunch of them and some I couldn’t pick'em out of a lineup and they draft my players and don’t even ask me anything about the kids. So, I know that kid won’t be there long. So, I don’t worry about it."
The 2025 WNBA draft will happen at The Shed in Manhattan on April 14.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here