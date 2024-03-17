Amid Juwan Howard firing, NCAA insider claims Michigan and Ohio State's staggered financial stability limits big sharks from signing

The Michigan Wolverines dismissed head basketball coach Juwan Howard following a five-season stint with the team. The decision came after a disappointing season, concluding with an 8-23 overall record and a 3-17 standing in the Big Ten, placing them last in the conference standings.
ESPN college sports insider Pete Thamel suggested that both Ohio State and Michigan will now be competing to fill their vacant coaching positions. Thamel pointed out the bitter rivalry between the two schools and highlighted their shared pursuit of candidates while managing budget constraints. He remarked:
“Well, as if there isn’t enough animosity between Ohio State and Michigan, they’re now going to be fishing from the same pool of candidates amid this coaching carousel.”
Thamel notes the financial limitations of both schools, indicating a reluctance to pursue coaches with significant buyouts. He stated:
“One thing with both these searches is they’re not going to spend $8 million dollars and go get a top, top tier coach. Even with this financial disparity that’s been amplified with these College Football Playoff happenings, they’re both looking for more modest coaching pools."
Juwan Howard inked a five-year deal in 2021. This meant he'd stay in Ann Arbor until the 2025-26 season was done. He led the Wolverines to two NCAA Tournament runs while in charge, an Elite Eight showing in 2020-21, and a Sweet 16 berth in 2021-22. But the team struggled lately. Over two seasons, they had a combined record of 26 wins, 40 losses.
Juwan Howard to receive $3 million contract buyout after being fired from Wolverines
Howard will depart his role with $3 million from a buyout clause. Ehsan Kassim of Detroit Free News reported this figure, specified in Howard's contract. The buyout amount would reduce by $1 million over the next two seasons. This buyout term ends Howard's five-year agreement, which began in 2019.
Juwan Howard missed games due to heart surgery. Upon return, the team won three of 22 matches. A nine-game losing streak ended the turbulent season. The Wolverines commenced 5-5 without Howard, and the team experienced challenges after his return to the sidelines.
The 51-year-old Juwan Howard, part of Michigan's famed "Fab Five" lineup in the early 1990s, had a 20-year NBA career as a player. He earned one All-Star selection and won two championships.
Michigan didn't make it to the tournament with a mediocre 18-16 record last season. Then, their star center Hunter Dickinson left for Kansas. The Wolverines struggled mightily after Dickinson's exit, ending up dead last in the Big Ten with a dismal 3-17 conference record.
Michigan is Howard's state. However, last year's challenges proved unbearable for the university. Therefore, they opted to part ways after he amassed an 87-72 record over five seasons at the helm.