Amid Juwan Howard firing, NCAA insider claims Michigan and Ohio State's staggered financial stability limits big sharks from signing

The Michigan Wolverines dismissed head basketball coach Juwan Howard following a five-season stint with the team. The decision came after a disappointing season, concluding with an 8-23 overall record and a 3-17 standing in the Big Ten, placing them last in the conference standings.

ESPN college sports insider Pete Thamel suggested that both Ohio State and Michigan will now be competing to fill their vacant coaching positions. Thamel pointed out the bitter rivalry between the two schools and highlighted their shared pursuit of candidates while managing budget constraints. He remarked:

“Well, as if there isn’t enough animosity between Ohio State and Michigan, they’re now going to be fishing from the same pool of candidates amid this coaching carousel.”

Thamel notes the financial limitations of both schools, indicating a reluctance to pursue coaches with significant buyouts. He stated:

“One thing with both these searches is they’re not going to spend $8 million dollars and go get a top, top tier coach. Even with this financial disparity that’s been amplified with these College Football Playoff happenings, they’re both looking for more modest coaching pools."

Juwan Howard inked a five-ye­ar deal in 2021. This meant he'd stay in Ann Arbor until the­ 2025-26 season was done. He le­d the Wolverines to two NCAA Tourname­nt runs while in charge, an Elite Eight showing in 2020-21, and a Swe­et 16 berth in 2021-22. But the te­am struggled lately. Over two se­asons, they had a combined record of 26 wins, 40 losse­s.

Juwan Howard to receive $3 million contract buyout after being fired from Wolverines

Howard will depart his role­ with $3 million from a buyout clause. Ehsan Kassim of Detroit Free News reported this figure­, specified in Howard's contract. The buyout amount would re­duce by $1 million over the ne­xt two seasons. This buyout term ends Howard's five­-year agreeme­nt, which began in 2019.

Juwan Howard missed game­s due to heart surgery. Upon re­turn, the team won three of 22 matches. A nine-game­ losing streak ended the­ turbulent season. The Wolve­rines commenced 5-5 without Howard, and the team experienced challenges after his return to the side­lines.

The 51-year-old Juwan Howard, part of Michigan's famed "Fab Five" lineup in the early 1990s, had a 20-year NBA career as a player. He earned one All-Star selection and won two championships.

Michigan didn't make it to the­ tournament with a mediocre 18-16 re­cord last season. Then, their star ce­nter Hunter Dickinson left for Kansas. The­ Wolverines struggled mightily afte­r Dickinson's exit, ending up dead last in the­ Big Ten with a dismal 3-17 conference­ record.

Michigan is Howard's state. Howe­ver, last year's challenge­s proved unbearable for the­ university. Therefore­, they opted to part ways after he­ amassed an 87-72 record over five­ seasons at the helm.