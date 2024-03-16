IN PHOTOS: $844,000 NIL-valued Hunter Dickinson goes down memory lane as Michigan fires Juwan Howard after 5 seasons

The Michigan Wolverines recently announced the sacking of coach Juwan Howard after five years in charge of the basketball program at his alma mater, where he was part of the much-vaunted 'Fab Five.'

The $844,000 NIL-valued Kansas center, Hunter Dickinson (as per On3) went down memory lane, commemorating his time as a player playing under coach Howard for Michigan on his Instagram stories after the news broke.

The Kansas Jayhawks star played for Howard for three years before entering the transfer portal from the Michigan Wolverines last summer.

Hunter Dickinson's IG

Wolverines fired Juwan Howard after a rough season

Juwan Howard has not had a smooth few months after returning to the bench after undergoing a heart procedure to repair an aortic valve and resect an aortic aneurysm late last year.

He had an incident described as a physical altercation by ESPN sources with Jon Sanderson, Michigan's strength and conditioning coach, which was investigated but ultimately remained unpunished.

The Wolverines finished the season on a 9-game losing streak and an 8-24 overall record. They registered the most losses in their history this season as well. Howard had an 87-73 record during his five-year tenure as Michigan coach.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel released a statement thanking Juwan Howard for his services to the program and listing the reasons why he made the move to remove him from his position.

"After a comprehensive review of the program, I have decided that Juwan will not return as our men's basketball coach," Warde Manuel said. "Juwan is among the greatest Wolverines to ever be associated with our basketball program. I know how much it meant, to not only Juwan but to all of us for him to return here to lead this program.

"Despite his love of his alma mater and the positive experience that our student-athletes had under his leadership, it was clear to me that the program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction. I am thankful for Juwan's dedication, passion and commitment to U-M and for all that he, and his legacy, will continue to mean to Michigan."

The Wolverines had their best year under Juwan Howard in 2021, when they were No. 1 seeds during March Madness reaching the Elite Eight and winning the regular season Big Ten title.

According to ESPN, Juwan Howard will be paid a $3 million buyout as per his contract signed in 2019.