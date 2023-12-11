Is Juwan Howard stepping down? Exploring the rumors surrounding Michigan HC’s departure

The job security of Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard came into question at the end of last week after it was reported that he had a serious altercation with a staff member.

The scale of the altercation was speculated to vary from an intense verbal exchange to an actual physical confrontation. The alleged confrontation happened between Howard and Michigan's strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson on Thursday during practice, according to The Athletic.

Sanderson did not travel with the team for their trip to play Iowa, but Juwan Howard was on the sidelines. The reason Howard's job was speculated to be in danger was due to a zero-tolerance policy instituted by Michigan after an incident where he hit a Wisconsin assistant coach last year in February.

Brendan Quinn of The Athletic who broke the story, reported that Howard isn't stepping down as Michigan coach just yet with investigations ongoing even as he recovers from a heart procedure underwent in September.

“According to a university official with direct knowledge of the matter, Howard’s status as Michigan head men’s basketball coach is unchanged,” Quinn wrote. “A confrontation between Howard and longtime U-M strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson in a team practice late last week is being explored and going through a university process."

“It is university procedure for such a review to be conducted outside of the athletic department. Multiple sources say claims of punches being thrown in the aforementioned altercation are inaccurate.”

The Juwan Howard - Wisconsin incident

Last year in February after the Wisconsin Badgers beat the Michigan Wolverines 77-63, Juwan Howard punched Bagders' assistant coach Greg Gard, which started a massive brawl between both sets of players.

He was widely condemned for the incident, fined $40,000 and suspended for five games. Kevin Warren, the then Big Ten commissioner, acted quickly and praised the handling of the matter by the Wolverines.

"Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said. "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.

"Our expectation is that the incident yesterday will provide our coaches and student-athletes with the opportunity to reflect, learn and move forward in a manner that demonstrates decorum and leadership on and off of the court."

All eyes are on Michigan as the Wolverines conduct their latest inquiry into Juwan Howard's alleged altercation and whether his job could be in jeopardy.