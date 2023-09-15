What happened to Juwan Howard? Relieving news comes in for 2x NBA Champion

Former NBA star Juwan Howard has caused many to get concerned with the recent health news regarding him, and fans are anxious to find out further details. Currently the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, Howard has been closely involved in basketball even after retiring in 2013.

Howard recently underwent a heart procedure, which was reported to be successful. The surgery was planned to "resect an aortic aneurysm and repair an aortic valve." According to the lead doctor, Dr. Himanshu Patel, who operated on the former NBA All-Star, the recovery period will range from 6-12 weeks.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As he tries to recover and regain his strength, he's expected to miss out on coaching for 4-6 weeks. Luckily, Phil Martelli is available and will be the interim head coach as Howard takes care of his health.

Martelli is no stranger to coaching, as he was the one who stepped up during the time Howard was suspended for five games back in 2022.

Fans shared their support and care for the two-time NBA champion to have a speedy and healthy recovery.

The heart procedure had to be performed after it was found during a routine check-up. This saves him the headache of going through more trouble down the line.

You might also be interested in reading this: Watch- Jett Howard shares an emotional moment with his father Juwan Howard after getting picked Number 11 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft

Juwan Howard assures everyone of his speedy recovery

Upon finding out about the situation, many reached out to Juwan Howard to show support and love for the former NBA player.

The head coach didn't let the love go unanswered, as he shared a statement recently following the surgery. Howard talked about how appreciative he and his wife, Jenine, is.

"I feel so grateful and blessed that this surgery was performed at University of Michigan Health," said Howard. "My wife, Jenine, and our family appreciate the world-class care that has been provided to us. Dr. (Kim) Eagle, Dr. (Himanshu) Patel, Dr. (Stanley) Chetcuti, and all of the staff at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center are so talented and performed like champions throughout this process. I am going to work very hard in my rehabilitation to be stronger than ever by the time our upcoming season is upon us."

The staff for the Wolverines will feel his absence but is also thankful that the Howard family decided to push through with the surgery. Athletics director, Warde Manuel, commented on the situation and wished the head coach good luck.

"We are extremely grateful Juwan's proactive procedure was a success and that he is resting comfortably," said Manuel. "We will continue to support Juwan, Jenine and his family as well as the program throughout his absence."

Expand Tweet

Also read: Who is Juwan Howard's wife Jenine Wardally? Taking a closer look at their personal life & relationship