Watch- Jett Howard shares an emotional moment with his father Juwan Howard after getting picked Number 11 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft

Jett Howard, the son of basketball legend Juwan Howard, is now an NBA player after being selected 11th overall by the Orlando Magic. The pride and joy on Juwan's face were evident as Adam Silver called out his son's name. Jett and Juwan shared an emotional moment, embracing each other warmly before Jett took the stage.

Joining the relatively young Orlando Magic team, which is currently led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, presents a great opportunity for Jett Howard to showcase his true potential. The Magic's roster doesn't currently boast an All-Star player, making it an ideal situation for Jett to receive significant playing time. While Banchero is currently the star player for Orlando, the team can afford to invest in Jett's development.

What can Orlando Magic fans expect from Jett Howard?

Jett Howard playing for the University of Michigan

Jett Howard is a young shooting guard coming from the University of Michigan. Unlike his father, Juwan Howard, who played more at the big man position, Jett's playing style is far different. His father was more of an inside scorer waiting for guards to lob the ball up for him. Jett on the other hand is a more ball-dominant type of player.

During his college season, Jett Howard proved to be a lethal shooter with impressive ball-handling skills. He often carved through defenses with his dribbling abilities and quickly pulled up for shots beyond the arc. While such skills are increasingly common in today's basketball, it doesn't diminish the excitement surrounding Jett's potential.

Looking at Jett's figures in the NCAA, he provided efficient numbers for Michigan. Howard averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He shot 41.1% overall and 36.8% from three-point land. We don't know how exactly Jett will fit into the Orlando Magic's squad considering that the team is stacked with guards at the moment.

Given the current lineup, it is projected that Howard will primarily feature as part of the Magic's second unit. However, depending on his performance in his rookie season, there is a possibility of him earning a spot in the starting lineup in the future.

