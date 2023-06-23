Who is Juwan Howard's wife Jenine Wardally? Taking a closer look at their personal life & relationship

Juwan Howard's family made a strong presence during the 2023 NBA Draft, as his son Jett was selected by the Orlando Magic with the 11th pick. Among the attendees, fans couldn't help but direct their attention to Juwan's wife, Jenine Wardally, who was there to support Jett's big moment.

Although Jenine was born in Brooklyn, New York, she currently resides in Miami, Florida. Her birthday falls on February 7, 1975, making her 47 years old today. Jenine and Juwan tied the knot in 2002, after the birth of their eldest child, Jace. Together, they have raised their two sons, both of whom have followed in their father's professional footsteps.

Jenine is a woman of many talents and pursuits. She excels as a singer, author, philanthropist, and businesswoman, contributing to her impressive net worth of $1 million. Notably, she is also the founder of The Juice Foundation, a cause dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles through dieting.

With a following of 56.9 thousand on Instagram, Jenine's influence extends beyond her various endeavors.

Michigan Wolverines made history after Juwan Howard's son was drafted

The Howards at the 2023 NBA Draft

Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin were drafted in the same round this year, which made them the second pair of teammates in the Wolverines to be drafted in the top 15. The first pair, Juwan Howard and Jalen Rose were selected fifth and 13th, respectively.

CBS Sports @CBSSports This is the first time @umichbball has had two top-15 picks (Kobe Bufkin, Jett Howard) since 1994 (Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard) This is the first time @umichbball has had two top-15 picks (Kobe Bufkin, Jett Howard) since 1994 (Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard) https://t.co/wXGhJEYrRz

Jett and Kobe were drafted 11th and 15th by the Magic and the Atlanta Hawks, respectively. Both Michigan stars helped the team have an 11-9 record last season.

