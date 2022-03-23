“I don’t give a s**t that Juwan Howard shoved that guy in the face” - Nick Wright believes the conversation around Juwan Howard should not be centered on his incident vs Wisconsin

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines are quickly becoming one of the more underrated teams in the NCAA tournament.

After coming into the season as an early season pick to make a run at a national championship, the Wolverines struggled with inconsistent play throughout the year.

Many wondered if Michigan would make it past the first round of March Madness.

After a pair of impressive victories over Colorado State and Tennessee, it looks as if Howard and the Wolverines are quickly starting to get their confidence back at the right time.

It hasn't been easy for the team, especially after the previous postgame incident that saw Howard get suspended for five games. Since then, Howard has looked like the coach of old and Michigan is thriving at the perfect time.

In a recent episode of the "What's Wright?" podcast, analyst Nick Wright went on to praise Howard's recent actions, including a postgame exchange that saw Howard comforting Tennessee freshman Kennedy Chandler after the heartbreak loss.

"Juwan Howard, first-team All-American hugger. His hug with the Tennessee player was legitimately almost tear jerking. He had a great hug with Jalen Rose after the game, just a great hugger."

Wright then goes into depth about how he doesn't care about the situation involving Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and states that violence in sports isn't the same as in real life.

"I didn't then, I don't now, I don't give a s**t that Juwan Howard shoved that guy in the face and tried to grab his face. Violence in sports is not like violence in real life."

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines making noise in the NCAA Tournament

Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard has the team starting to believe

It hasn't been easy for Howard and the Michigan Wolverines, especially after an incident that painted a dark cloud over the team near the conclusion of the season.

After being a target in the national media, Howard has since looked like the head coach that many believed to be prior to the incident.

Michigan is starting to click at the perfect time of the season and is one win away from looking like a potential "Cinderella story" when it comes to the NCAA tournament.

Amir Abdur-Rahim @sunsetAMIR We Live In A Society Where we Scream Out The Negative And Whisper The Positive.



Much Respect To Juwan Howard. This Is A Leader Of Men. This Is What Coaching Is About. Really Wish All The Media Folks Who Vilified Him 3 Weeks Ago Would Push This Narrative The Same. We Live In A Society Where we Scream Out The Negative And Whisper The Positive. Much Respect To Juwan Howard. This Is A Leader Of Men. This Is What Coaching Is About. Really Wish All The Media Folks Who Vilified Him 3 Weeks Ago Would Push This Narrative The Same. https://t.co/8Ia7IpFhzs

It won't be easy for the Wolverines, as the schedule is going to get harder moving forward. The next challenge for Howard and Michigan will be going up against Jay Wright and the Villanova Wildcats.

