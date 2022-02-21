Juwan Howard fight video goes viral, sparks hilarious meme fest online 

On Monday, chaos erupted at the NCAA men's basketball game after Michigan Wolverine coach Juwan Howard threw a punch at Wisconsin Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. As the fight ensued, players from the respective teams began fighting each other. Twitter is now swarmed with post-game memes and netizens debating whether Howard should be suspended from his position.

CBS Sports @CBSSports A fight broke out between Michigan and Wisconsin during the postgame handshake line. A fight broke out between Michigan and Wisconsin during the postgame handshake line. https://t.co/AiWIwyzj8w

Game commentators observed that Howard got in line for the post-game handshake after Michigan’s 77-63 loss to Wisconsin. Howard attempted to walk past Badgers head coach Greg Gard without shaking his hand. However, the two stopped to exchange words. The former tried to take a swing at Gard but landed his fist on Krabbenhoft. Both the team players went on to brawl with each other.

The fight between the two coaches took place after Gard called a timeout when his Badgers were 76-61 up. Only 15 seconds were left in the game, leading to Juwan Howard being left displeased. Speaking about Howard and Gard’s heated discussion, the latter told CBS Sports:

“Apparently, he didn't like that I called a timeout to reset the 10-second call. We only had 4 seconds to get the ball past half court. I didn't want to put my bench guys in that position of scrambling, so I took the timeout. He did not like that when he came through the handshake line."

Juwan Howard acknowledged the same in a press conference after the game. He said:

“I didn’t like the timeout they called; I’ll be totally honest.”

He added that he felt it was unnecessary at the time, making it unfair to the Wolverines.

Internet reacts to Juwan Howard losing his cool in NCAA match

Many took to Twitter relentlessly joking about Juwan Howard. However, a few expressed their opinion on whether the coach should be taken out of games because of his conduct. A few tweets read:

MJ @WINsconsin02631 Juwan Howard after that timeout Juwan Howard after that timeout https://t.co/mtBzKOZGYh

JaMarcus McSweeneyTodd @JaMarcusMcSween I think Juwan Howard should direct all that pent-up anger at Chris Webber where it belongs. I think Juwan Howard should direct all that pent-up anger at Chris Webber where it belongs. https://t.co/pGtURMpt3J

Mekka Don @MekkaDonMusic Juwan Howard after hearing something he didn’t like Juwan Howard after hearing something he didn’t like https://t.co/OPTfbTbbIY

Peter Burns @PeterBurnsESPN Juwan Howard in the handshake line vs Wisconsin Juwan Howard in the handshake line vs Wisconsin https://t.co/emwYBPPB0V

Damien Woody @damienwoody Some of y’all calling for Juwan Howard to be fired is crazy as hell. We’ve seen MUCH worse incidents in CBB but sure let’s go with that 🤦🏾‍♂️ Some of y’all calling for Juwan Howard to be fired is crazy as hell. We’ve seen MUCH worse incidents in CBB but sure let’s go with that 🤦🏾‍♂️

Justin Thind @JustinThind Leaked footage of Juwan Howard's call with the Big Ten following the punch: Leaked footage of Juwan Howard's call with the Big Ten following the punch: https://t.co/cjpSrQnNp4

Michigan athletic director puts out a statement following brawl

Warde Manuel, Michigan’s athletic director, said that a review would be launched into the on-court fight. He added that disciplinary action would also be considered. He said:

“There is no excuse for any of our staff or student-athletes to get into a physical altercation with others regardless of instigating factors.”

Manuel also confirmed that he apologized to Wisconsin officials.

The Big Ten Conference, which includes both teams, said that “swift and appropriate disciplinary action” following their own investigation.

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said post-game that their staff has been “affected and injured.” Adding that their team did not instigate the fight, McIntosh said that he has been in contact with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to assure that the league acts “swiftly and aggressively.”

Edited by Shaheen Banu