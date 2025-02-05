Amid narrative of JuJu Watkins chasing Caitlin Clark’s record, NCAA analyst gives advice in USC star's "best interest"

JuJu Watkins has been a scoring machine in the NCAA since she began playing for the USC Trojans, putting up numbers that are on pace to break Caitlin Clark's record for all-time career points in Division I basketball. College basketball analyst Rachel DeMita offered Watkins advice regarding her pursuit of history during Tuesday's episode of "Courtside Club."

A narrative has emerged during Watkins' sophomore season that the USC star is so determined to break Clark's record that she has been playing late in games to pad her stats, even when the outcome is beyond doubt. DeMita addressed that issue on her podcast.

"The narrative around JuJu trying to break Caitlin Clark’s scoring record has honestly come because she has played at the end of some games where USC is blowing out another team by 30, 40, 50 points," DeMita said (Timestamp 8:39).

"The coach has been keeping her on the floor and even in this game last night where she needed to be on the floor, she did play the full 40 minutes of the game. That is something where in close games, JuJu is going to play all 40 minutes."

DeMita believes the Trojans would be better served by resting Watkins late in games when they are already winning by a large margin.

"But when they’re blowing out another team, I think it’s in the best interest of JuJu and her coach should know this, she shouldn’t be on the floor during those garbage-time minutes. She should be resting up."

"The last thing that JuJu would want. The last thing that this USC team would want is for her to get injured playing during times when she does not need to be on the court."

That scenario has already played out for Watkins and USC this season. She sprained her ankle during the fourth quarter of USC's game against Elon on Dec. 15, when the Trojans were already up by 54 points. Fortunately for USC, Watkins’ injury was minor, and she did not miss a game because of it.

JuJu Watkins' scoring numbers this 2024-25 NCAA season

JuJu Watkins has been on fire for the No. 7 USC Trojans this season, averaging 24.7 points through 21 games. She has scored at least 30 points four times, including a 40-point explosion against California Baptist on Dec. 3.

USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins (#12) attacks the defense of Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kylie Feuerbach (#4) during the first quarter at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Photo: Imagn

Watkins is coming off a 27-point performance against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday. She shot 8-for-22 from the floor, including 1-for-7 from deep, in a 76-69 loss.

