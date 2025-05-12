Amid NBA draft Combine, analyst hints at potential $1.5M decision for Big 10 prospect

Yanic Konan Niederhauser is likely to get a big payday. Whether that's in the NBA or staying at Penn State for one more year is something the player has yet to determine.

Ad

On Sunday, Draft Express analyst Jonathan Givony posted on X that the junior has impressed everyone at the G League Elite Camp last week, earning comparisons to former Kentucky great Willie Cauley-Stein. He could try his luck in the NBA Draft and forego a return to Happy Valley, where he is estimated to make $1.5 million in NIL for his final year of college basketball.

"Big stay or go decision coming for Niederhauser May 28. Return to Penn State for an NIL package expected around 1.5m, or stay in the draft? One more G League game and then he'll certainly get the NBA Combine bump. Scouts want to see more regarding his motor, physicality and feel," Jonathan Givony posted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cauley-Stein was drafted sixth overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, and while he had an up-and-down NBA career, teams considered him to have the tools to play at a high level (especially considering his draft position). The same could happen with Yanic Konan Niederhauser.

According to the NBA rookie wage scale for the 2025-2026 season, being picked in the first round would net a player just over $14 million in his first contract. There is no wage scale for second-round picks.

Ad

After playing at Northern Illinois for two seasons, the Swiss forward transferred to the Penn State Nittany Lions ahead of last season. Konan Niederhauser had 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game at Happy Valley last season.

However, in part because of the Nittany Lions' disappointing year, the forward's performance went under the radar. Penn State finished with a 16-15 record and failed to make the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

For his career, Yanic Konan Niederhauser averages 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

Ad

Yanic Konan Niederhauser invited to NBA Draft Combine

Yanic Konan Niederhauser's solid performance at the G League Elite Camp has landed him a spot at the NBA Draft Combine, increasing the likelihood of the Penn State player getting drafted on Jun. 25.

The player born in Fraschels, Switzerland, was one of five players invited to the event on Sunday, along with forwards Mackenzie Mgbako (Indiana) and Lachlan Olbrich (Illawarra Hawks), and guards Tamar Bates (Missouri) and Ryan Nembhard (Gonzaga).

The five players were voted on by teams and will attend the event in Chicago. The Combine will start on Monday. Players who can return to college, like Yanic Konan Niederhauser, will have time to receive feedback. The deadline to withdraw from the Draft and return to college is May 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here