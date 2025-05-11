NCAA analyst uses Rookie of the Year third-place finisher Jaylen Wells’ example to motivate players in the NBA Combine

The 2025 NBA Combine begins on Sunday, May 11, and runs through May 18 in Chicago. It is the last opportunity for players to showcase their athletic abilities. However, a player's performance at the Combine does not dictate their NBA career. Although it can influence where players will be drafted, players can recover from poor Combine performances.

Ahead of the 2025 Combine, NCAA analyst Jonathan Givony used Jaylen Wells as an example of a player who overcame struggles at the NBA Combine. Despite his struggles, Wells went on to become a second-round pick of the Memphis Grizzlies and then finished third in the voting for the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year behind San Antonio's Stephon Castle and Atlanta's Zaccharie Risacher.

Givony's quote was taken and reposted on Instagram on the 'Draft Express' Instagram account.

"The NBA Combine isn't the end-all be-all for evaluations. Jaylen Wells wasn't even invited to the Combine initially, and only shot 5/18 from the field over two days once there. He ended up finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting this season."

Despite being a second-round pick, Jaylen Wells had a stellar season for the Memphis Grizzlies, starting 74 of the 79 games he played. In those games, he averaged 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. She shot at a 42.5% rate from the field, a 35.2% rate from beyond the three-point line, and an 82.2% rate from the free throw line.

Can fans watch the 2025 NBA Combine?

Yes, fans are able to watch the NBA Combine. All of the Combine's activities will be streamed on ESPN+. Additionally, there will be streaming options available on ESPN 2 and Disney+.

How many players are invited to the 2025 NBA Combine?

There are 75 players who will be attending the 2025 Combine. That includes some of the top players in the nation, including presumptive No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. Under the collective bargaining agreement, all invited players must attend and fully participate to be draft-eligible.

Fully participating in the event involves undergoing physical medical exams, sharing their medical history, and getting their measurements done. Additionally, they must participate in physical strength and agility testing, as well as shooting drills. All players attending the event will also have media availabilities.

Representatives from all 30 NBA teams will be in attendance to scout the players as they participate in events. Although some players, like Jaylen Wells, can overcome poor performances, a good performance at the Combine can be very beneficial to a player's draft stock.

