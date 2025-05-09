Analyst Aaron Torres names his best 5 matchups of the 2025-26 season so far ft. Mark Pope's Kentucky, Dan Hurley's UConn, and more

College basketball analyst Aaron Torres has unveiled his top five nonconference matchups for the 2025-26 season. On Thursday’s episode of his YouTube show, Torres offered an early look at the most anticipated games on next season’s college basketball schedule.
#5 Vegas Opening Night Doubleheader: Arizona vs. Florida, BYU vs. Villanova
The season tips off in Las Vegas with a marquee doubleheader. Arizona will face defending national champion Florida, while BYU meets Villanova in the second game.
Torres projects both Arizona and BYU as preseason top 10 teams, making this event a strong opening statement for the season.
“If Carter Bryant comes back, I think Arizona has a legitimate argument to be the best team in college basketball in 2025 2026,” Torres said (3:55). “BYU, I have is a consensus top 10 team in the country.”
#4 Kentucky vs. Louisville (Nov. 11)
Rivalry week arrives early as Kentucky and Louisville square off on Nov. 11, the earliest meeting between the two programs. Torres expects both teams to hover around the preseason top 10.
“Kentucky at Louisville, that will be in my opinion a preseason top 10 game,” Torres said.
First-year coach Mark Pope leads a more athletic Kentucky roster, while Louisville, under Pat Kelsey, enters the season with one of the nation's most experienced backcourt.
#3 Arizona at UConn (Nov. 19)
On Nov. 19, Arizona travels to face UConn in what Torres identifies as a pivotal early test. The Huskies, who won national titles in 2023 and 2024, will look to assert dominance under coach Dan Hurley.
“This very likely could be the first big game on the schedule for UConn,” Torres said. “We'll see a UConn team that very much has been defined by retention this offseason.”
Arizona, seen as a top-tier team entering the season, offers a strong challenge and potential tournament preview.
#2 Kentucky vs. St. John’s (Dec. 20, CBS Sports Classic)
Set for Dec. 20 in Atlanta, this CBS Sports Classic matchup pairs Kentucky with St. John’s in a game filled with personal and historical significance. Rick Pitino, now leading a top five St. John’s squad, will face his former program.
“There's the nostalgia angle,” he said. “These two teams are really freaking good. I have Kentucky at number eight, (and) I have St John's at number three.”
Kentucky, coached by Mark Pope, Pitino’s captain during the Wildcats’ 1996 title run, brings an analytical offensive style to contrast with St. John’s physical, defense-first identity.
#1 Duke vs. Arkansas (Thanksgiving Night, Chicago)
Torres ranks the Thanksgiving night showdown in Chicago between Duke and Arkansas as the top matchup of the nonconference slate.
“This year Arkansas and John Calipari back on Thanksgiving Day,” Torres said. “It is now a prime-time game and they will face the Duke Blue Devils… that kind of feels like must watch TV.”
Jon Scheyer’s Blue Devils are considered early favorites for the 2026 national championship. They take on a deep and talented Arkansas team led by John Calipari, now in his second year at the helm. The Razorbacks, meanwhile, return several key players and feature one of the top recruiting classes in the country.
