“Bull dog”: Liam McNeeley, Alex Karaban and more react as UConn’s Hassan Diarra leaves Dan Hurley’s team

Hassan Diarra has bid farewell to UConn, and his teammates and fans shared their reactions. Diarra, who spent the past three seasons with the Huskies after starting his collegiate career at Texas A&M, has exhausted his eligibility.

Diarra posted a highlight reel and photos on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Journey continues on 💎 10 out ✌🏾💙," Diarra captioned.

Many of Diarra's UConn teammates hyped him up in the comments section.

"Bull dog," Liam McNeeley wrote.

Liam McNeeley shows love to Hassan Diarra (image credit: instagram/hasdiarra)

"The general🫡," Alex Karaban said.

Alex Karaban uses his nickname for Hassan Diarra (image credit: instagram/hasdiarra)

"2x champ forever love you brodie, " former UConn center Donovan Clingan said.

"Husky legend," Jayden Ross commented.

Hassan Diarra's former teammates show their support (image credit: instagram/hasdiarra)

Huskies fans commended Diarra for his successful college career.

"Thank you for everything Has🙏🏻🐐 You are forever a Husky🔥🐺," one said.

A fan thanks Hassan Diarra (image credit: instagram/hasdiarra)

"Miss u already Big Hass," another commented.

An IG user says they will miss Diarra (image credit: instagram/hasdiarra)

"Thank you for the memories!! Can't wait to see what is next for #10!! Love & peace!" one wrote.

A fans wishes Diarra love and peace

What UConn will lose in Hassan Diarra's absence

With Hassan Diarra out of college eligibility, UConn loses a talented point guard who has good court vision and can set up shots for his teammates. He was an essential depth piece for the Huskies when the team won back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024 and transitioned into a starting role last season.

Diarra was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and committed to Texas A&M. His freshman season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but as a sophomore, he appeared in all 40 games for the Aggies. Diarra recorded double-digit points 11 times and helped Texas A&M to the NIT championship game.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Connecticut at Florida - Source: Imagn

In high school, Diarra attended Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut and committed to play for Dan Hurley's team ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Over three seasons at UConn, Diarra became a valuable sixth man and a two-time national champion. He led the Huskies in assists with 5.7 and in steals with 1.6 per game last season.

What's next for Diarra remains unclear, but UConn will lose an excellent passer with two-way abilities.

