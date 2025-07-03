Analyst Andy Patton looks forward to Kiyan Anthony's Syracuse battle vs Bill Self's team: "Not saying he has to beat Kansas"

The 2025 Players Era Festival, featuring teams like Kiyan Anthony's Syracuse, Kansas, Alabama and Gonzaga, will take place in November. This year's edition will feature 18 powerhouse programs, with each team earning $1 million for participating.

Among the many anticipated matchups at the event, basketball analyst Andy Patton has singled out the game between the Syracuse Orange and the Kansas Jayhawks.

On Wednesday's episode of the "Locked On College Basketball" podcast, Patton called the game a big test for Syracuse coach Adrian Autry, especially with the roster he has.

"I'm not saying he's got to beat Kansas in order to prove it or Houston," Patton said (Timestamp: 13:16). "Those are two really brutal matchups, but if you look competitive in both those games, that's going a long way toward being competitive when you get into ACC play a few months later."

Autry and the Orange will face Houston in their first game at the tournament, which will tip off on November 24. The next day, they will take on Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks.

Speaking of the Syracuse-Kansas game, Patton highlighted the excitement surrounding both teams, but still questions Syracuse's quality, especially under Autry.

"Kansas vs. Syracuse, another fun one here," Patton said (Timestamp: 12:54). "Again, another opportunity to see Darryn Peterson for Bill Self and the Jayhawks and Flory Bidunga.

"The Syracuse team is looking improved as well. I'm still not sold on Autry and the proof that he can be the guy who replaces Jim Boeheim. Not that it was ever going to be an easy task, but they haven't really had a ton of success yet."

Adrian Autry stepped into the head coaching role at Syracuse after legendary coach Jim Boeheim retired in 2023, ending a remarkable run that began in 1976.

Before taking over, Autry had spent several years as an assistant under Boeheim. However, since taking over, Syracuse hasn't seen much success under Autry's leadership just yet.

Kiyan Anthony on bringing back the hype to Syracuse games

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, is set to join the Syracuse Orange as part of their freshman class.

On his dad's podcast, "7PM in Brooklyn," in June, Kiyan opened up about his thoughts on the current state of the Syracuse program and what he hopes to contribute.

"Like the past few years, they haven't really been winning," Kiyan said (Timestamp: 40:56). "So I feel like the fans are kind of swaying away from it, like games not as packed no more, energy not there no more."

Kiyan, however, believes that by joining the squad, he can help bring the energy and hype back to the program.

"So when I went to the game, even when I was a senior in high school, when I went to the game they played at Wake Forest, I felt like I brought the energy back," Kiyan said. "Like all the fans were happy. So now, being able to get on the court, I feel like I got to take it to another level."

Alongside Kiyan Anthony, four-star prospects Sadiq White and Luke Fennell, as well as 6-foot-6 forward Aaron Womack, will join Syracuse's freshman class.

