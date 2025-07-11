Analyst claims ACC squad still leading race for Tyran Stokes despite Kentucky interest

According to 247 Sports, Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 high school player in the 2026 class, has received 19 offers from Division 1 programs. Three teams — Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas — are reportedly the frontrunners to land the star.

Stokes took an official visit to Mark Pope's Kentucky program in June. He previously visited Kansas in April and Louisville in October 2024. The power forward will play his final high school season at Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks this fall before presumably heading to college next year.

On Wednesday, analyst Aaron Torres discussed on his podcast where Tyran Stokes, a Louisville native, might land and who he thinks is leading the race.

"Let’s start with the Louisville Cardinals as far as teams that I think could be legitimately interested or teams that he could legitimately land with," Torres said (TS- 3:30). "Listen, I think No. 1 is Louisville. His first official visit last fall was to Louisville when Pat Kelsey takes over. And I think that in and of itself is kind of an important recruiting win for Pat Kelsey in its own right.

"When you look at Louisville, they’re the hometown school, and they’ve already gotten him on campus ... Two other things stand out to me. One, Pat Kelsey is a beast in recruiting. And two, Pat Kelsey doesn’t back down from anybody."

Tyran Stokes says Kentucky feels like home with strong coaching and tradition

Tyran Stokes still has another year before deciding where he will play college basketball, but he is already making up his mind about the schools he likes.

Following his visit to Lexington last month, Stokes joined Kentucky Sports Radio to talk about his visit with the Wildcats.

"I mean, it’s still close to home and still a great, great program with a great coach,” Stokes said. "Coach Mark (Pope), he’s a great dude. He’s always texting me, catching up and telling me congratulations on the games and stuff like that. For the most part, I’m talking to Coach Mark."

Stokes also played for Team USA at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland, where he averaged 9.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He posted 10 points and seven rebounds in the team’s win over Germany in the final to win the gold medal.

