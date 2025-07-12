Analyst claims AJ Dybantsa can help attract BYU target Austin Goosby: “How they play and utilize AJ”

BYU Cougars star AJ Dybantsa is fresh from winning the tournament MVP at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup with Team USA after he led them to the Gold. The win came just weeks after arriving on campus to start his college basketball career.
The popular Dybantsa is the No. 1-ranked prospect in the class of 2025, and with anticipation for his college basketball career to tip off in a talented team building, the Cougars are already cashing in on attracting him to Provo.
During Friday's "Field of 68" podcast, analyst Ani Umana revealed that the way coach Kevin Young will use Dybantsa next season is one of the factors that could swing class of 2026 wing Austin Goosby's commitment to the program.
"I know when they (Goosby) went to that visit to BYU, they actually watched practice," Umana said. "They really loved kind of what was going on there and how coach Young has that program rolling. But it's gonna be a Texas-BYU fight. Got the prime example that he'll be able to watch right in front of him with how they play and utilize AJ. Obviously, he's not AJ.
"But you talk about the similar size, the similar — to an extent —playmaking, and just being a bigger guard who could play-make, dribble, pass, shoot, who likes being a passer, who is athletic enough. And so them being able to see that I think will be advantageous to BYU — how they play AJ will probably attract some other guys in that similar mold as AJ, as Austin is." (Timestamp: 7:36)
Austin Goosby, a four-star prospect in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports, took an unofficial visit to Provo with his family last month. He has also scheduled visits with the UCLA Bruins and Texas Longhorns for later this year.
AJ Dybantsa sells BYU to potential recruits
AJ Dybantsa was reportedly lured to Provo by a mammoth $7 million offer and has continued to sell the BYU Cougars as a top college basketball destination to potential recruits. During Thursday's segment of the "GetUp Crew" radio show, Dybantsa detailed why he chose to join Kevin Young's team and what was on offer in Provo.
“It was a lot of things, family atmosphere, we have an NBA coach, we have an NBA dietitian, an NBA strength coach, NBA analytics, it was kind of a no-brainer when it came down to that stuff,” AJ Dybantsa said. “I needed a coach that was going to develop me and not sugarcoat a lot.”
Kevin Young has assembled a talented roster after reaching the Sweet 16 of the Big Dance last season. Adding AJ Dybantsa, who is expected to be a one-and-done prospect, has only raised expectations.
