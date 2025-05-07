Fans go wild as AJ Dybantsa spends time working at McDonald's: "A 10-piece chicken nugget and a side of national championship please"

Five-star prospect AJ Dybantsa lived up to the hype during the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit showing why he was considered the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2025 by ESPN. Dybantsa, who committed to coach Kevin Young's BYU Cougars last year, arrived on campus in Provo for the first time last week.
Dybantsa hit the ground running in Provo by meeting fans and on Tuesday, the Cougars posted pictures of their star player interacting with the community at a local McDonald's where he got to serve customers' orders. He worked a full shift and was joined by BYU mascot, Cosmo the Cougar towards the end of his shift.
BYU fans on Instagram had mixed reactions to the pictures of Dybantsa serving customers at McDonald's.
"'Hi, I'm AJ, love meeting the fans, go Cougs am I right?' Me: 'Just put the fries in the bag bro,'" One fan wrote.
"Bro's been here 3 days and we're posting him everywhere he goes, I love it," another fan wrote.
"Let's go to work," one fan wrote.
"I'll take a 10-piece chicken nugget and a side of a national championship please," another fan wrote.
"This is epic! I'll take a national championship with a side of National Player of the Year," one fan wrote.
"Aura," another fan wrote.
AJ Dybantsa is one of the most hyped prospects in recent memory due to his exploits at Utah Prep and the Nike Hoop Summit. Dybantsa will face massive expectations after the BYU Cougars reportedly spent $7 million to lure him to Provo, winning his commitment over several elite teams like the Kentucky Wildcats.
AJ Dybantsa stepping into leadership role
The five-star prospect will be thrust into a leadership role at BYU in an expensively assembled roster under coach Kevin Young. During an interview with "HoopsHype," Dybantsa revealed how he hoped to become more of a leader in Provo this coming season.
"Definitely become more of a vocal leader," AJ Dybantsa said. "Definitely at Utah Prep, just telling guys where to be at, but also leading by example. Because my voice is actually pretty powerful, guys listen to what I say. So I mean, just try and make an impact and be positive.
"Yeah, leadership. I mean, you got to get guys involved. Some guys might not have the confidence because they’re not what I had at Prolific Prep. So it’s getting guys’ confidence in practice, getting guys touches early, doing a little bit of everything so we can all mesh together and get some wins."
Like Cooper Flagg, AJ Dybantsa will enter college basketball with immense hype and expectation and has already been tabbed as the 2026 NBA Draft's projected No. 1 pick in many mock drafts.
