Analyst claims Cameron Boozer will fill void left by Cooper Flagg, as Duke leans on freshmen for 'second straight season'

CBS Sports college basketball analyst Matt Norlander claimed that incoming freshman Cameron Boozer will fill the void left by Cooper Flagg at Duke in the 2025-26 season due to his winning mentality, pedigree and skills.

Norlander discussed the Blue Devils' situation with Hailey Sutton and columnist Gary Parrish in Friday's episode of the CBS Sports HQ. The veteran college basketball sportswriter/analyst expects the son of Carlos Boozer to lead the team one season after Cooper Flagg led Duke to the Final Four.

Boozer, the No. 3 overall prospect in the Class of 2025 behind Kansas' Darryn Peterson and BYU's AJ Dybantsa, brings a winning mentality and excellent defensive skills to Durham in the upcoming season.

"There’s not been a player that has been affected and literally won more than Cameron Boozer," Norlander said (Timestamp: 6:38). "He brings a high degree of winning. Obviously, there’s a pedigree with his father having played at Duke."

The analyst expects a similar situation from last year's campaign, where freshman forward Boozer will be the main man for the Blue Devils this coming season.

"He’s more powerful than Flagg, he's a better rebounder than Flagg. I could argue he’s a better rim protector than Flagg. But Flagg is more agile (has the) instincts when it comes to defending the rim, a good weak-side help defender," Norlander said (Timestamp: 7:06).

During his stint at Christopher Columbus High School, Boozer was a two-time Mr. Basketball USA and Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2023 and 2025 and was a co-MVP in the McDonald's All-American Game.

Duke parades high-powered crew for the 2025-26 season

Duke will have high-caliber talent around Cameron Boozer this season. He will team up with twin brother Cayden, a four-star guard who's expected to call the plays for Jon Scheyer's men.

Five-star prospects Dame Sarr and Nikolas Khamenia and four-star recruit Sebastian Wilkins will also reinforce the Blue Devils' squad, which is seeking to win its first national championship in 10 years and sixth title overall.

The team will have a bunch of returning players, including Caleb Foster, Isaiah Evans, Maliq Brown, Darren Harris, Cameron Sheffield and Patrick Ngongba II. Transfers Jack Scott and Ifeanyi Ufochukwu complete the Blue Devils' roster.

Duke will have nine nonconference games scheduled this season. They'll open their season against Texas on Nov. 4 as part of the Dick Vitale Invitational at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Blue Devils are also slated to meet Army West Point (Nov. 11), Kansas (Nov. 18), Niagara (Nov. 21), Howard (Nov. 23), Arkansas (Nov. 27), reigning national champion Florida (Dec. 2), Michigan State (Dec. 6) and Michigan (Feb. 21)

